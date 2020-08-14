What is Bear Grylls’ net value? How star makes his money revealed

Bear Grylls returns to our tv screens with his anticipated World’s Hardest Race: Eco-challenge Fiji sequence, set to be probably the most difficult of his expeditions but.

The 46-year-old adventurer and TV star will host the 10-part present, which tells the story of the final word expedition race, during which 66 groups from 30 nations race continuous for 11 days, 24 hours a day, throughout a whole lot of miles of rugged Fijian terrain full with mountains, jungles and oceans.

Amazon Prime Video

The journey present launches on Amazon Prime Video on 14th August 2020 in additional than 200 nations and territories worldwide.

It’s the most recent survivalist present from Grylls, who is believed to have amassed a big fortune from his prolific writing, motivational talking and TV profession, which spans over a decade. His estimated fortune is stated to be round £15,556,000, in accordance with The Richest, so we check out how he has accrued his huge wealth over time.

Bear Grylls’ TV profession – 2005 till now

He made his tv debut in 2005 with his four-part Channel Four present Escape to the Legion, which adopted Grylls and eleven contestants as they took half in fundamental desert coaching within the Sahara.

The previous SAS serviceman is arguably finest identified for his sequence Man vs. Wild, which launched on Channel Four in 2006, and initially titled Born Survivor. It noticed the survivalist being dropped into inhospitable locations, and exhibiting viewers the way to persevere within the wild. In accordance with the Richest, Grylls made £22,00Zero per episode on Man vs. Wild.

The sequence precipitated upset when a programme guide let slip that Grylls truly stayed in a lodge on among the nights and that sure scenes had been staged for dramatic impact.

In 2010, Grylls started his new TV undertaking Worst Case Situation with the Discovery Channel, based mostly on the favored books of the identical identify. Twelve episodes had been produced earlier than the present was axed.

The next yr he made two specials Bear’s Wild Weekend for Channel 4. Two further episodes had been aired in UK which included 2011 particular of Man vs. Wild that includes Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal, and Operating Wild episode that includes fellow US star Ben Stiller.

His different sequence embody NBC’s Get Out Alive, Discovery Channel’s Escape From Hell, Channel 4’s The Island and the US model for NBC.

NBV journey sequence Operating Wild with Bear Grylls featured a two-day journey within the wilderness with huge identify celebrities and public figures together with Zac Efron, Kate Winslet, Channing Tatum, Michael B Jordan and Barack Obama.

His six-part ITV sequence Bear Grylls: Mission Survive – which featured eight celebrities on a twelve-day survival mission – ran for 2 seasons between 2015 and 2016.

Grylls-fronted journey sequence Survivor Video games for China’s Dragon TV, and in 2018 ITV premiered Bear’s Mission with… which noticed a British superstar taking an in a single day journey with Bear every episode.

Netflix’s You vs Wild, an interactive sequence which permits viewers to make key selections to assist Bear Grylls survive within the harshest environments on Earth, is obtainable to look at on the streaming platform now.

Bear Grylls’ books

Along with his TV work, Grylls has launched a kids’s journey sequence known as Mission Survival: Gold of the Gods, Mission Survival: Method of the Wolf, Mission Survival: Sands of the Scorpion, Mission Survival: Tracks of the Tiger and Mission Survival: Claws of the Crocodile.

In 2012, Grylls launched his autobiography, Mud, Sweat and Tears: The Autobiography, adopted by A Survival Information for Life in late 2012 and True Grit in 2013. He most lately printed a Christian devotional known as Soul Gas.

Merchandise

Grylls’ official web site sells merchandise, which incorporates insulated water bottles from £14.99, trekking poles at £39.99 and bamboo clothes from £19.99.

Motivational talking

Grylls is additionally paid to present motivational speeches worldwide to firms, church buildings, faculties, and different organisations.

World’s Hardest Race: Eco-Problem Fiji involves Amazon Prime Video on August 14th. To see what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.