What is behind the rumors of the return of Sly Cooper? The authors respond with a discouraging fact

Sucker Punch comments that there are currently no Sly Cooper or inFAMOUS games in development.

In recent years, Sucker Punch has wowed players with an excellent Ghost of Tsushima. However, this developer had already put a good handful of users in her pocket with franchises like inFAMOUS or Sly Cooper, the latter being one of the many victims of the rumors. Because, after publishing a job offer in the study, many users automatically thought about the possibility that we will see a new raccoon title in the future.

We have no plans to revisit inFAMOUS or Sly Cooper right now.Sucker PunchUnfortunately, it seems that we must abandon these dreams. Sucker Punch is aware of all the speculation that revolves around his pet, and that is why they have decided to deny all rumors regarding new installments of Sly Cooper and inFAMOUS: “As our games grow in scale and complexity, they require the studio’s full attention.With our focus on our current project, we have no plans to revisit inFAMOUS or Sly Cooper right now, and there is no other study that is currently working on projects related to these franchises,” reads the statement published on its website.

“These characters are very special and dear to our hearts, so even though we will never say never to reopen these doorsthere are no inFAMOUS or Sly Cooper games in development at the moment.” In this way, Sucker Punch shelves the theories heard so far and is honest with its community, which leaves us with a small hope for the future.

As we told you at the beginning of this news, everything arose from a job offer that was taken as a possible confirmation of the development of a new installment of Sly Cooper. However, the most recent job opportunities make us think of a second title of Ghost of Tsushimaalthough we must wait for Sucker Punch to confirm the suspicions officially.

More about: Sly Cooper, Sucker Punch, Infamous and Ghost of Tsushima.