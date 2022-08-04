What is better, working on a paid title or a game as a service? The director of Journey is clear

Jenova Chen says that developing a game as a service makes it easier to balance work and life.

Thatgamecompany has managed to carve out a niche in the video game world with the Journey proposal, but their journey through the industry has also led them to create Sky: Children of the Light. Both games display that artistic talent so typical of the studio, but the development processes have been so different that Jenova Chendirector of the two installments, is clear about which one he prefers to stay with when making a new title.

Game-as-a-service loop is much better for work-life balanceJenova Chen“It took me a long time to go from console, where you develop something and polish, polish, polish it over various iterations, release it, take two or three months off, and then come back with another game,” the director begins in an interview. from GameSpot. “Game as a service, I think — now having gone through both payment and service cycles — the game as a service cycle much better for work-life balance“.

If you need to launch a paid game at Christmas, you have to endure crunch a year beforeJenova Chen“With paid titles, if you need to release it at Christmas, you have to endure crunch a year beforeChen continues. “You’re going to go through crunch, crunch, crunch, crunch to get the game out before Christmas for maximum sales. Almost all paid games work like this, but with a game as a service, you get an update every month. You have bigger releases every three months.”

In addition, Chen believes that game development as a service also facilitates teamwork: “Reduces many of the fights we have, when we work with paid games. We fought a lot near the end. It’s like, ‘This has to be inside.’ It leads to a lot of heated battles over what would make the game perfect.”

“But in games as a service, it’s a bit like, ‘Are you sure you really want to put this at the cost of breaking the whole flow of the rest of the game? Can you get it into the next version?'” continues the director. “So many times, we have calmer conversations, because it is not that something goes or does not go inside. It’s just a matter of when will get in.”

Of course, Thatgamecompany can’t say that the games-as-a-service system has fared poorly, as Sky: Children of the Light has already reached 100 million downloads. Beyond this, the community fondly remembers Journey, as it is one of those titles that manages to guide you without using markers on the map and, as you can read in our analysis, it is about an essential experience for any player.

