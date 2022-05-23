What is “bionic reading” and how does it work, the new trick to read faster that impresses those who try it

A few days ago a new way of reading called ‘Bionic reading’ went viral. This is a method that highlights the first letters of each word, something they say improve reading speed. The concept is based on the fact that by guiding our eyes only towards the highlighted letters of each word, our brain completes the rest, increasing our reading speed. Pure magic.

Its creators patented the concept, and anyone can use its API to integrate this reading method into applications and services. In fact, they also offer a tool to convert any text file to this format. Nevertheless, perhaps the most useful way to use this method is through a Chrome extension.

How to download the extension that enables Bionic Reading in Chrome





We can download the extension from its Github page. The person responsible for this extension is not part of the Bionic Reading team, he has just integrated the API into this useful tool. It is not published in the Chrome Web Store, so You will have to perform a series of steps to install it. correctly in our browser:

On its Github page, we select the green button of ‘Code’ and we click on ‘Download ZIP’ to download the extension on our computer.

We extract the archive to any path.

Enter in Chrome the URL of chrome://extensions/

We enable the ‘developer mode’ on the top right switch.

We select the option ‘Load uncompressed’ that has appeared to us after activating the Developer Mode.

We select the containing folder and the extension will be added to Chrome.

The operation of the extension is quite simple. On any web page that contains text, just click on the extension icon and press the ‘Toggle Reading Mode’ option. After that, all text will go into ‘Bionic reading’ mode and the first letters of each word will be highlighted. If we want to deactivate it, just press the same button. In addition, there is also an option to automatically transform the text of any page you visit. To do this we just have to activate the ‘Toggle on default’ box.

A tool that has caused controversy in the networks





My experience with this ‘bionic reading’ has exceeded my expectations. It gives the feeling of having read the word before having done so. However, not everyone has welcomed this new method.

And Twitter is a war being waged for or against bionic reading. Although it works for many as a method to be more efficient when reading and increase the speed at which we do it, many others also believe that it is a kind of perversion towards readers, since we would be focusing more on ‘ consume’ than in ‘enjoying’ the text itself.

Something super impressive I got shown today, how you can increase reading speed by playing on font weight: pic.twitter.com/ZdykiFQalx — Christophe Pasquier 🇺🇦 (@Christophepas) May 17, 2022

There are users who claim to have helped them in reading, although there are also those who have found it annoying, considering it an obstacle to retaining information.

Renato Casutt, founder and creator of this new typeface, has been promoting his new method for some time now. The first app to offer it was Reeder for macOS in 2019. However, It wasn’t until a few days ago that it went viral on social media.causing more and more people to discover this method of reading.