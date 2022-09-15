What is bipolar disorder

Dr Cormillot – Bipolar Disorder #Report

As if we were in an entertainment program (one of those in which the level of knowledge that one has on certain topics is analyzed) I am going to ask you what Honore de Balzac, Graham Greene, Ernest Hemingway, Charles Dickens, León Tolstoy, Victor Hugo, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Edgar Allan Poe, Paul Gaugain, and Vincent Van Gogh.

Or, closer historically, Kurt Cobain, Catherine Zeta Jones, Britney Spears, Rene Russo, Mel Gibson, Mariah Carey, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato. He knows? Well, what they have in common is that these people have or have had the bipolar disease.

But what is bipolar illness or disorder? Is a altered psychological state of a person in whom oscillates between two poles. In some one predominates and in others the other predominates.

Obtaining a diagnosis can play a very important role in the family, because it can help the person to realize what is wrong /

Which is a polo? The one from excessive enthusiasmthe verbiagethe loquacitythe hyperactivitythe little sleep and can be creativity. and the pole depressantwhich is when the person is apatheticwithout desire, without desire to speak, without desire to communicate, with feeding problemswithout sexual desire and nothing entertains him.

Sometimes, they oscillate and it’s very bipolar. Sometimes, there is a preference for the manic part. Others have more time the depressive part. If we want to see it in statistics, one person in 100 can have this. It is not known why and, only, three out of 10 of these people are diagnosed.

Getting a diagnosis can play a very important role in the family, because it can help the person realize: “Well, look, we all have oscillations, but yours are going too far.” In addition, they can often bring complications because the person in a state of mania can spend more, break relationships or get excited about projects that will never work, to name a few examples. Meanwhile, in the depressive part, these people can neglect themselves; they can also have behaviors that are not very constructive for one.

It is an alteration of the psychological state of a person in which he oscillates between two poles. In some one predominates and in others the other predominates / (iStock)

We have to differentiate it from emotional evanescencewhat is a equilibrium state in which we all try to stay. But no, the state of mind is not like that, because if it is not something that goes up and down.

The truth is that the bipolar disorder goes far beyond short-term or transitory problems and it is just as important that the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies it as sixth cause of disability in the worldas affects about 60 million people. Moreover, every March 30 a date is dedicated to remember her. According to the international health organization, bipolarity is a mental condition that impacts men and women equally.

remember, if you feel bad, stay calm because it will pass and you will feel good. Y if you feel very goodgood too stay calm why it’s going to happen to you and, at some point, you are going to fall and do not be scared.

*Dr. Alberto Cormillot (MN 24,518) is a renowned Argentine doctor specializing in obesity, health educator, writer and lecturer. He founded and directs the Nutrition and Health Clinic that bears his name, the Diet Club, the ALCO Foundation (Anonymous Fighters Against Obesity) and the Argentine Institute of Nutrition, from where he advises industries on the production of dietary products. and healthy.

* Realization: Gastón Taylor and Alejandro Beltrame / Edition: Facundo Madero / Production: Dolores Ferrer Novotný

KEEP READING:

What are the ailments that affect the spine and when should X-rays be performed?

Everything you need to know about the egg: properties, benefits and curiosities

How to deal with anxiety caused by natural disasters or the hand of man