What is ‘brushing’, the practice by which they can send us packets of seeds from China without having ordered them

The trends of online commerce are inscrutable. The idiosyncrasy of Internet sales stores means that, depending on the needs of the sellers, techniques or practices such as ‘brushing’ appear, to better position their businesses in markets as saturated as Aliexpress, Alibaba, Amazon or eBay.

The ‘brushing’ is what explains why there are people in the United States, Australia or the United Kingdom receiving free packets of seeds from China without having requested them. It is not a scam or something dangerous for the recipient, but rather a way for stores to achieve more visibility. Let’s see how it works.

Send you a package without your request so that you “leave” a positive review on the web



These ‘Aliexpress’ type packages are where the seeds arrive.

According to the people who are receiving the seed packets, they are doing it without having bought anything or consulted information in stores about seeds. The packages are arriving in little bags similar to those of other small products from stores like Aliexpress, with barcodes and messages such as ‘Made In China’.

The authorities have so far identified up to 14 different types of seeds, from plants such as rosemary, cabbage, roses, mustard, etc. Despite the fact that, as we said, they are not considered dangerous, in the United States, the Department of Agriculture (equivalent to our ministry) has asked the people who receive the seeds to hand them over to authorities. The problem that is weighed that they can produce is that since they are not native species, they can be invasive to the environment.

But what are they after by sending these seeds, if not scamming? Position on large e-commerce platforms. Sellers who engage in brushing somehow illicitly obtain the address of the users to whom they send the seeds, and make it appear on the platform that the product has been shipped normally. Then it is the sellers themselves who leave positive evaluations on behalf of the user.

With more ratings, the more visibility the product and the store that sends it have. This is the key behind ‘brushing’

The key behind this fact is that many stores do not allow users who have not made purchases or received packages to vote, seeking that a product that they do not have or have received through the store cannot be valued. With the shipping, sellers make sure that users who receive them will “vote” the product positivelyalthough at no time do these people make the vote and do not even know from which platform the sending comes.

The reason these sellers ship seeds and not other items is that they are lightweight and take up very little space. In addition to its low cost, of course.