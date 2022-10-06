What is cerebral palsy, a condition that affects one in 500 people in the world

In more than 75 countries around the planet, today marks World Cerebral Palsy Day (Getty Images)

The cerebral palsy is a group of disorders which affects the movement and the tono muscular o to posture. It is caused by damage to the brain immature as it develops, most often before the birth.

Es caused by injuries o anomalies of brain. Most of these problems occur as the baby grows in the uterus. However, they can be filed at any time during the first 2 years of lifewhile the baby’s brain is still developing.

It’s about a congenital disorder and a common feature in all people who have it is the difficulty in movement. It is a problem that affects one in 500 people, according to international statistics in developed countries. It is estimated that the frequency on the Argentina may be still mayor. In more than 75 countries around the planet, today marks the World Cerebral Palsy Daya day for reflect, know, learn, and promote rights and opportunities.

Cerebral palsy (CP) is the most common motor disability in childhood

this disorder non-progressive neuromotor originates from a injury or an abnormality in the development of the fetus’s brain, of newborn or of infant. This causes the brain to be unable or unable to send messages towards the muscles, hindering their movement. Besides motor disordersis also associated with others of the type sensorial, perceptual y psychological. . . . The Cerebral Palsy it is not progressivewhich means that it will not get worse when the child is older, but some problems may become more evident.

It is usually produced by a group of related disorders each other, of varied origin, which generate a abnormal development o A damage in certain brain Regions, Although in most cases the cause is unknown. They can occur before the birth of the child, in the initial moments of life or even in the first 5 years of life.

It is caused by lesions or abnormalities of the brain (Getty Images)

The World Health Organization (WHO)the classify Following four criteria:

-Spasticity: exaggerated increase in muscle tone (hypertonia), so there are exaggerated and uncoordinated movements. It affects 70-80% of patients.

-Athetosis: It happens from hypertonia to hypotonia, so there are uncoordinated, slow, uncontrollable movements. These movements affect the hands, feet, arms or legs, and in some cases the muscles of the face and tongue, causing grimacing or drooling. The movements often increase with emotional stress and disappear during sleep. They may have trouble coordinating the muscle movements needed for speech (dysarthria).

– Ataxia: faulty direction of travel and motor incoordination both fine and thick. It is a rare way in which affected people walk unsteadily, putting their feet far apart from each other

-Mixed: is he More frequently. They manifest different characteristics from the previous types. The combination The most common is spasticity and athetoid movements.

Cerebral palsy is detected in fetuses and babies up to two years

Its multiple manifestations require a comprehensive approach person-centered, incorporating socio-environmental components from Health and the disability, like the one proposed by the International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health (ICF). The cross-sectional observational study is being carried out in the country, which includes data from affected people who attend health institutions in Córdoba, CABA and Santa Fe. As every year, the Paths of Love and Hope Foundation Adhere to the awareness campaign for World Cerebral Palsy Day. “I decide” is he motto 2022 chosen by him ASPACE Movement of Spain and refers to the decisions that people with cerebral palsy make every day to lead an independent life with the supports they need.

People with cerebral palsy and high support needs require human support during 24 hours 7 days a week, in order to develop your life. Which they receive from professionals and caregivers in their homes, but also in residences, day centers or occupational centers, therefore they should not disappear, but rather be flexible so that they respond to the needs, desires and preferences of people. Is about carry out a “tailored suit” with each person with cerebral palsy, in which we define their support needs and let’s do settings on the attention they receive for respect your rights and that they can make the decisions that lead them to develop an independent life.

Diego Gerar is a recent case of improvement. Despite having cerebral palsy, he is a diver

there is no cure for cerebral palsy. The goal of treatment is to help the person be as independent as possible:

-Get enough food and nutrition

-Keep the house safe

-Carry out the exercises recommended by the providers

-Practice proper bowel care (stool softeners, fluids, fiber, laxatives, regular bowel movements)

-Protect joints from injury

It is recommended to take the child to regular schools unless physical disabilities or mental development make it impossible. Special education or training can help.

Los medicines they may include:

-Anticonvulsants to prevent or reduce the frequency of seizures

-Botulinum toxin to help with spasticity and drooling

-Muscle relaxants to reduce tremors and spasticity

Surgery may be needed in some cases to:

-Control gastroesophageal reflux

-Cut certain nerves in the spinal cord to help with pain and spasticity

-Place feeding tubes

-Relieve joint contractures

