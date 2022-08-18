What is Chautauqua?: the curious story of the place where Salman Rushdie was attacked

New York State Police officers stand guard at the entrance gate of the Chautauqua Institution, where writer Salman Rushdie was attacked on Friday, August 12 (REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario)

After the writer Salman Rushdie was stabbed onstage at the Chautauqua Institution, the idyllic New York community of Chautauqua, known for its annual summer educational and cultural programs and tranquil lakeside setting, became a center of international attention. The event experienced last Friday the 12th pierced the image of a utopian summer retreat, marked by thought-provoking discussion panels and quiet baths. Sam Peters19, who has been attending Chautauqua Institution events with his grandfather since he was a baby, said the mood after the attack was one of disbelief, with many Chautauqua regulars asking, “How could this happen? here?”.

But what exactly is “here”?

For some, the lowercase c “chautauqua” is a common noun, used as an abbreviation for an educational event made up of lectures, performances, and/or concerts, and not tied to any particular geographic setting. It turns out that Chautauqua, the city and institution that gave rise to the word, has a long history that gave rise to a social movement that defined America in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Friday, August 12, 2022, the exact moment that police detain Hadi Matar, the 24-year-old who stabbed writer Salman Rusdhi at the Chautauqua Institution (AP Photo)

The site in western New York, located about 2 hours from the NY state capital, Buffalo, has been visited by some prominent figures in US history, including four sitting presidents (Ulysses S. Grant, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt y Bill Clinton), Susan B. Anthony, Sandra Day O’Connor y Mark Twain. President Roosevelt attended several times, calling it “the most American thing in America.” socialist union organizer Frank Bohn once said: “He who does not know Chautauqua does not know the United States.”

The name Chautauqua is said to come from a word in the language of the indigenous people Erie, which means a bag tied in the middle or two moccasins tied together, a reference to the strange shape of the lake that bears the name: two elongated bodies of water, barely connected. The town of Chautauqua was established in 1805, just west of the lake.

In 1874, two Methodists, the philanthropist Lewis Miller and the minister John Heyl Vincent, founded the Lake Chautauqua Sunday School Assembly, an academic complex and educational experiment aimed at training Sunday school teachers and church workers. Gradually the Assembly grew beyond its religious origins and eventually became the Chautauqua Institution we know today.

A few years after the original Assembly was established, it expanded into other areas of general education. The Chautauqua Literary and Scientific Circle was founded in 1878 with a mission to provide those who could not afford a higher education with a “college perspective.”

The Chautauqua Literary and Scientific Circle was founded in 1878 to provide a “college perspective” for those who could not afford a higher education. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)

One of the first experiments in remote learning, the four-year CLSC course, was taught by mail and guided reading at home. It was intended to help people use their free time in a more rewarding way (instead of giving in to the temptation to gamble or drink). Students from remote areas, often women and rural workers, formed reading circles to stay motivated and split the cost of books, spreading Chautauqua’s influence beyond western New York. At the end of their study, they were invited to receive certificates of completion.

CLSC’s success led to what became known as the Chautauqua Movement, causing the rise of so-called “chautauqua daughters” in remote areas of the United States from the 1870s through the 1930s. chautauqua it became a generic term to describe a variety of educational events in rural areas. Traveling chautauquas began to appear around the turn of the century, also known as circuit chautauquas or shop chautauquas, with speakers and performers hired by talent agencies. According to some historians, the movement peaked around 1915, when 12,000 communities hosted a chautauqua.

The movement fizzled out in the 1920s. Historians cite several causes: rise of automobile culture; the greater dominance of evangelical Christianity that did not align with the free-thinking nature of the Chautauquas; and increased educational opportunities for women. The Depression also made financing difficult.

The front of the Chautauqua Institution, where Salman Rushdie was attacked (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Today, nearly a century later, several active chautauquas are still in operation outside of western New York, in places like Mount Gretna, Pennsylvania, and Ridgway, Colorado. And the original Chautauqua Institution continues to thrive, drawing more than 142,000 visitors each summer for a nine-week season. Guided by four pillars: arts, education, religion, and recreation, the organization has its own theater company, symphony, opera, ballet, and visual arts center, as well as classes, interfaith conferences, a rotating chaplain, and outdoor recreation.

the documentarian Ken Burns has called the Institution an embodiment of the “pursuit of happiness.” “Happiness with a capital ‘F’ is about lifelong learning and the improvement of the brain, heart, body and soul throughout life,” he told the Chautauquan Daily. “And there is no place on Earth that embodies that rigor and that joy better than the Chautauqua Institution.”

Mary Khosh80, who has been going to Chautauqua for 50 years, said the institution has a history of handling difficult conversations with grace, which makes the attack on Salman Rushdie all the more shocking.

“It is not a place where nobody avoids discussions about anything that is controversial. It is a place where heavy topics are discussed,” she said. “The wonderful thing about Chautauqua is that it is inclusive, welcoming and warm. And I hope people don’t freak out enough to change all that.”

