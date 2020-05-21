What is Dark Side of the Ring? How do I watch it?

Wrestling is well-known for its leisure worth, however VICE TV collection Dark Side of the Ring is exhibiting us a distinct facet of this sport.

The documentary programme delves into controversial topics linked to the world of skilled wrestling, with every episode tackling a distinct surprising occasion.

The acclaimed first season noticed narration from retired wrestlers Dutch Mantel and Mick Foley, whereas former WWE star Chris Jericho lends his voice to the upcoming episodes.

Right here’s all the things we find out about Dark Side of the Ring season two…

What is Dark Side of the Ring?

The collection reveals untold tales about controversies in the world of skilled wrestling, and the private battles confronted by some of the wrestlers. The primary season was critically acclaimed for its journalism.

There is now a spin-off collection too, known as Dark Side of the Ring: After Dark, wherein a star panel discusses every episode.

Which wrestlers are featured in Dark Side of the Ring season 2?

Season two opens with a two-parter about Chris Benoit, knowledgeable wrestler who was discovered lifeless along with his household in 2007. The investigation concluded he had killed his spouse and son earlier than committing suicide. Different wrestlers featured in the second season embody New Jack, Jimmy Snuka, Dino Bravo, David Schultz, Herb Abrams and Owen Hart.

The place can I watch Dark Side of the Ring?

All of season one is obtainable to watch on All 4. Fortunate US viewers can watch the second season (which launched Stateside in March 2020) by way of the Vice TV web site. Sadly UK viewers should look forward to information on how we will watch this second batch of episodes.

Dark Side of the Ringer season 2 trailer

The trailer under from Vice TV provides a flavour of what to anticipate from season two…

