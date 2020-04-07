What is Extreme E? Everything you need to know ahead of new racing series

Electrical motorsport seems to be the longer term, however it has already arrived, and Extreme E is set to be the subsequent main championship to ditch petrol for cleaner power whereas sustaining the identical high-octane drama on circuits around the globe.

Whereas System E is shaping up to be a pure competitor and/or successor to System 1, Extreme E is punching in a league of its personal – however what precisely is it?

RadioTimes.com brings you every part you need to know in regards to the model new racing championship set to take the world by storm.

What is Extreme E?

Extreme E is the brainchild of Alejandro Agag, the pinnacle honcho behind System E.

The all-electric racing series might be held throughout the globe in a quantity of distinctive climates and situations in corners of the world most threatened by local weather change.

From the Arctic to the the deserts of Saudi Arabia, drivers will compete in races round pure circuits in E-SUVs, that are succesful of producing over 400kW (536bhp) of energy.

The series will take a look at drivers of all disciplines in excessive situations with the mission to elevate consciousness of local weather change, whereas preserving environmental influence to a minimal with a inexperienced manner of working.

Automobiles and tools might be transported around the globe utilizing the RMS St Helena ship as a “floating paddock” at minimal environmental expense for the 5 races within the calendar.

When does Extreme E begin?

The Extreme E calendar is set to run from January 2021 till October 2021 with 5 races happening all through that point.

For all of the provisional dates, try the calendar under.

The place is Extreme E held?

The mission of Extreme E will deliver 5 distinctive landscapes for drivers to navigate. Provisional dates for the races are as follows:

23th-24th January: Lac Rose, Dakar, Senegal (Ocean)

Fifth-Sixth March: Al-‘Ula, Saudi Arabia (Desert)

14th-15th Might: Kali Gandaki Valley, Mustang District, Nepal (Glacier)

28th-29th August: Kangerlussuaq, Greenland (Arctic)

30th-31st October: Santarém, Pará, Brazil (Amazon Rainforest)

Who is racing in Extreme E?

A pool of drivers might be finalised nearer to the beginning date, however many stars from around the globe – from all disciplines of motorsport – have already been confirmed:

Sebastian Ogier – FIA World Rally Championship (6x consecutive WRC Champion)

Andreas Bakkerud – FIA WRX Championship (third in 2016 FIA WRX Championship)

Jamie Chadwick – W Series (Inaugural W Series champion)

Timmy Hansen – FIA WRX Championship (2nd in 2015 FIA WRX Championship)

Kevin Hansen – FIA WRX Championship (2016 FIA European RX Champion)

Antonio Felix Da Costa – FIA System E (Double Macau GP winner)

Billy Monger – Euroformula Open Championship (BRDC Rising Star)

Lucas Di Grassi – FIA System E (System E Champion Season 3)

Andre Lotterer – FIA System E (3x 24 Hours of Le Mans Winner)

Bruno Senna – World Endurance Championship (2017 FIA World Endurance LMP2 Champion)

Katherine Legge – IMSA Sportcar Championship (2nd in 2018 IMSA Sportscar Championship)

Sam Sunderland – Dakar Rally (First British rider to win Dakar – 2017)

Daniel Abt – FIA System E (System E race winner)

Loic Duval – DTM (2013 24 Hours of Le Mans winner)

Timo Scheider – FIA WRX Championship (DTM Champion 2008/2009)

Jerome D’Ambrosio – FIA System E (System E race winner)

James Rossiter – Tremendous GT (third in Tremendous GT)

Kriztian Szabo – FIA WRX Championship (FIA WRX Champion – S1600)

Oliver Turvey – FIA System E (2014 24 Hours of Le Mans winner – LMP2)

Sacha Prost – Enedis Electrical Andros Trophy

Chris Ingram – FIA European Rally Championship (2019 ERC Champion)

Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky – TCR Scandinavia Touring Automobiles (Fifth in Championship)

Nelson Piquet Jr. – Inventory Automobile Brasil (FIA System E Champion Season 1)

Zoltan Bessenyey – European Rally Championship (Two-time ERC Rally winner)

How to watch Extreme E?

Extreme E has struck a partnership with BBC to be proven throughout their digital platforms without spending a dime.

System E not too long ago expanded to be proven on BBC Two, and there might be excessive hopes that if the curiosity in Extreme E matches its ambitions, we may very well be seeing the championship head to terrestrial TV within the close to future.