What is Fan Boost in Formula E? How to vote online

February 29, 2020
Formula E Fan Boost offers you the prospect to assist out your favorite driver in each E-Prix.

The distinctive function means followers can vote for any driver on the beginning grid, and the 5 stars with the best proportions of votes receives an additional enhance of energy through the race itself.

The all-electric vehicles are geared up with 250kW of energy with a prime velocity of 280km/h (174mph) and the with the vehicles being largely homogeneous, each slight benefit might show very important.

How to vote in Formula E Fan Boost

You may vote in Fan Boost up till 15 minutes earlier than the race begins.

To solid your vote, take a look at the Formula E official web site.

You may vote as soon as day by day till midnight when the clock resets and you’ll go once more.

