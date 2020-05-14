What Is Goofy? Disney’s Voice Actor Offers Explanation Ahead Of His New Disney+ Show

Earlier than he was Goofy, the character was often called Dippy Dawg, and so, it was clear that Goofy was purported to be a canine in the identical manner that Mickey was a mouse and Donald was a duck, and but, evidently’s not likely the case. As a substitute, Pluto is a canine, and Goofy is one thing else. Evidently there is no official phrase on what Goofy is, if not a canine, however Invoice Farmer has his personal idea, which I suppose is sensible. Goofy is expounded to canines, maybe in the identical manner people are associated to apes.