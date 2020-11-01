What is Grape, which was implemented in Delhi-NCR, if you violate, then you will be fined 4 lakhs

Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR: Graded Response Action Plan has been implemented in Delhi-NCR to prevent air pollution. Heavy fines are being imposed for violating the rules. In this sequence, major action was taken on those who violated the rules on Sunday. Under Work Circle 1 to 10 in Noida Authority, water was sprayed in about 106.930 km in length through 68 tankers on main routes in all areas of Noida. At the same time, action was taken at many places for violating the rules related to air pollution while keeping construction materials in the open and while doing construction work. Also Read – Diwali 2020 Crackers: A unique survey on firecrackers, shocking revelations

In this order, a fine of 3,50,000 was imposed in 4 cases for violation of rules in construction work by Work Circle 6. Also, Work Circle 8 also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 in one case for violation of rules in construction works. In this way, by implementing various departments, a total fine of 4 lakh was imposed in various forms of disregarding the rules through the medium of NGT. The penalty amount will have to be deposited within a week, otherwise action will be taken as per rules. Also Read – Delhi Air Pollution Update: Delhi’s air is still toxic, beyond AQI level 447

A total of 300 tonnes of C&D debris were lifted from various places in Noida by the Public Health Department. It was taken to C&D plant for disposal. Public health department cleaned roads through mechanical sweeping machines in about 140 meters in length on 35 routes. Apart from this, roads of about 35 km length were washed. Also Read – CJI’s Advice to Lawyers, Cycle Instead of Your Beautiful Cars