What is Great British Bake Off’s theme this week? Week 2 technical, signature bake and showstopper

The eleventh collection of The Great British Bake Off is heating up, with the 11 remaining contestants battling it out within the well-known tent to be topped this 12 months’s winner.

Every week, judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood set the contestants three challenges: Signature, Technical and Showstopper.

On the finish of the challenges, one contestant is given the title of Star Baker, and one other is despatched dwelling.

Thus far, we’ve seen the Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants full Cake Week, which noticed Sura drop Dave’s the wrong way up truffles on the ground in the course of the Technical problem, and ended with poor Loriea being despatched dwelling after her bubblegum Battenberg didn’t fairly pop.

So what’s in retailer for the bakers this week?

Right here’s all the things it is advisable to know concerning the totally different themes.

What is this week’s The Great British Bake Off theme?

Week 2 – Biscuit Week

Put together for cheeky innuendos and Bake Off puns (ahem – Prue!) as this week is Biscuit Week!

What’s this week’s Signature Problem? Florentine biscuits – a candy pastry of nuts and fruit coated in chocolate – lush!

What’s this week’s Technical Problem? We’re sworn to secrecy. All will likely be revealed…

What’s this week’s Showstopper Problem? A 3D biscuit sculpture of a dinner setting.

