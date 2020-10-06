What is Great British Bake Off’s theme this week? Week 3 Technical, Signature bake and Showstopper

We’re all the way down to 10 contestants on The Great British Bake Off, which implies the competitors isn’t over simply but.

To date, we’ve seen the Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants full Cake Week and Biscuit Week.

Poor Sura drop Dave’s the wrong way up truffles on the ground on the very first episode, and Rowan has turn out to be fairly successful with viewers for his comedic baking fashion.

We’ve waved goodbye to 2 bakers – Loriea and Makbul – whereas Peter and Dave have been severely impressing the Great British Bake Off judges and hosts, with each profitable Star Baker.

Every week, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood set the contestants three challenges: Signature, Technical and Showstopper.

On the finish of the challenges, one contestant is given the title of Star Baker, and one other is despatched house.

So, what have Prue and Paul obtained in retailer for the bakers this week?

Right here’s every thing you must know concerning the totally different themes.

What is this week’s The Great British Bake Off theme?

Week 3 – Bread Week

The contestants can be proving they’ve go what it takes this Bread Week

What’s this week’s Signature Problem? Soda bread. The contestants have been tasked with making two, free-form soda bread loafs – one candy, one savoury – with do-it-yourself butter.

What’s this week’s Technical Problem? Our lips are sealed.

What’s this week’s Showstopper Problem? A big ornamental bread plaque within the fashion of a standard Harvest Competition Sheaf representing the one factor they’re most grateful for.

All you knead is loaf. It’s Bread Week on Bake Off!

Tonight. 8pm. @Channel4. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/6uBRnNQqap — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) (*3*)October 6, 2020

Week 2 – Biscuit Week

Put together for cheeky innuendos and Bake Off puns (ahem – Prue!) as this week is Biscuit Week wasn’t brief og

What was this week’s Signature Problem? Florentine biscuits – a candy pastry of nuts and fruit coated in chocolate – lush!

What was this week’s Technical Problem? We’re sworn to secrecy. All can be revealed…

What was week’s Showstopper Problem? A 3D biscuit sculpture of a dinner setting.

Week 1 – Cake Week

The 2020 sequence adopted custom, kicking off with Cake Week.

What was this week’s Signature Problem? The 12 hopefuls have been tasked with making a standard Battenberg cake – a light-weight sponge cake held along with jam, exhibiting a particular two-by-two examine sample when lower.

What was this week’s Technical Problem? The healthful Technical – set by Paul – required baking six, mini pineapple the wrong way up truffles.

What was this week’s Showstopper Problem? The contestants have been put to the take a look at and requested to make cake busts of their favorite celebrities. By the top of it, nonetheless, you’d be excused for considering they have been truly busts of enemies.

The Great British Bake Off begins on Channel 4 on September twenty second at 8pm. To maintain updated with the most recent Bake Off information, see right here. Should you’re searching for extra to observe, take a look at our TV Information.