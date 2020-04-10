What Is Grey’s Anatomy Doing With Teddy?

Whereas Teddy’s dishonest plot line is clearly very dramatic and helps to boost the story on Grey’s Anatomy, it really got here out of left area. Characters have had affairs on the present earlier than, however by no means in such a openly disrespectful method. She slept Tom after which went residence and placed on a marriage gown. It simply felt loopy and inorganic to me. And mix that with the stunning reveal about her sexuality, and Teddy is principally a stranger another time. The place’s Cristina once you want her?