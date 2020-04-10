What Is Grey’s Anatomy Doing With Teddy?

Depart a Remark
Spoiler forward for the season finale of Grey’s Anatomy.
There are lengthy working exhibits, after which there’s Grey’s Anatomy. ABC’s massively profitable medical drama simply wrapped its whopping 16th season on the air, and is displaying no indicators of slowing down. Whereas Season 16 ended sooner than initially deliberate, the finale had a ton of big twists for Amelia, Richard, and Teddy. However its the latter physician I am most involved about, as a result of I’ve no clue what Grey’s is doing with Teddy Altman proper now.
Kim Raver’s Teddy Altman debuted on Grey’s Anatomy again in Season 6, though there have been just a few seasons the place she was absent earlier than returning in Season 14. She’s been with us for a very long time, so the fandom appears like we actually know her, particularly in comparison with newcomers like Hyperlink. However showrunner Krista Vernoff has thrown a bunch of seismic modifications as Teddy, and she or he’s principally unrecognizable at this level.
Season 16 began with Teddy as a brand new mom, panicking over her capacity to maintain her child alive. This was relatable sufficient, and it was enjoyable to see the extraordinarily succesful cardio surgeon in such an overwhelmed place. Her ongoing flirtation with Tom Koracick additionally continued, in addition to her unending saga with Owen Hunt.
Clearly Tom and Teddy have a robust connection, and there is an ease that was by no means there with Owen. I did discover the romantic triangle attention-grabbing, and I used to be truly on Koracick’s crew all through a lot of the season. However in final three episodes, Teddy’s characterization went off the deep finish.
Issues began getting loopy within the convention episode, which featured Richard Webber’s public breakdown. Teddy bumped into an outdated buddy, and we got a totally completely different backstory for the long-running Grey’s Anatomy character. It seems that Teddy was truly in a same-sex relationship affair in the past, and was the “different girl” in a wedding between two ladies.
This was a bombshell revelation, as there’s by no means been any indication of her queerness. What’s extra, it seems that dropping her lover throughout 9/11 is what finally impressed Teddy to hitch the Military. You’d assume somebody would have heard this backstory throughout her tie on Grey’s Anatomy, together with her numerous companions. However it seems we did not know Teddy in addition to we would thought.
Then there was the Season 16 finale, which was not a very good episode for Kim Raver’s character. As a result of she finally ends up as soon as once more dishonest on Owen with Tom… on their WEDDING DAY. And to make issues worse, she one way or the other by chance calls Owen in the course of the encounter and go away a voicemail filled with intercourse noises. It is a really grisly collection of occasions, that’s positive to ripple by Gray Sloan Memorial subsequent season.
Whereas Teddy’s dishonest plot line is clearly very dramatic and helps to boost the story on Grey’s Anatomy, it really got here out of left area. Characters have had affairs on the present earlier than, however by no means in such a openly disrespectful method. She slept Tom after which went residence and placed on a marriage gown. It simply felt loopy and inorganic to me. And mix that with the stunning reveal about her sexuality, and Teddy is principally a stranger another time. The place’s Cristina once you want her?
Grey’s Anatomy‘s 16th season was lower shortly, so followers must wait till the autumn for any solutions concerning Teddy Altman, and her cancelled marriage ceremony to Owen. Within the meantime, try our midseason premiere checklist to plan your subsequent binge watch.
