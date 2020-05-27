What is Hitched at Home and when is it on TV?

Overlook working from house, C4’s new present meets one couple who’re strolling down the aisle from house!

Thirty-something Londoners Patrick and Louise are amongst 1000’s of UK {couples} whose marriage ceremony plans had been destroyed by lockdown. As a substitute of rescheduling like most individuals, they’ve allowed the French bloke from First Dates aka Fred Sirieix to organise their dream digital marriage ceremony in a fortnight.

Feels like chaos…and good telly! Right here’s every thing you should learn about Hitched at Home: Our Lockdown Marriage ceremony.

What is Hitched At Home: Our Lockdown Marriage ceremony?

Patrick and Louise deliberate an enormous outside ‘competition marriage ceremony’ with 200 friends in a ravishing orchard. Lockdown put an finish to these goals, however the couple nonetheless needed to get married. So that they referred to as Channel 4, who despatched in Fred Sirieix to plan a digital stag, hen and marriage ceremony to recollect for the remainder of their lives.

“Having a digital dedication ceremony, particularly in these occasions of isolation, isn’t precisely how we thought we’d be doing this,” admit Patrick and Louise. “However on the opposite hand, we completely couldn’t have waited one other yr to get married.”

When is Hitched At Home: Our Lockdown Marriage ceremony on TV?

There’s not lengthy to attend until the large day – you may watch Patrick and Louise say “I Do” on Monday 1st June at 9pm on Channel 4. You possibly can ship your heat needs to the couple by way of the Twitter hashtag #C4LockdownWedding.

How is Fred Sirieix concerned with Hitched At Home: Our Lockdown Marriage ceremony?

Fred is the person with the plan! The First Dates star is in command of making this occasion the most effective digital marriage ceremony the world has ever seen, utilizing his contacts within the worlds of showbiz and hospitality. No stress then, Fred…

Fred says: “Patrick and Louise had every thing in place, however it all obtained taken away from them. So, I’m working with a few of my most trusted colleagues to throw the most important bash we are able to in these circumstances. I’m working my finger to the bone to organise loads of surprises for Louise and Patrick and we’re going to make it a day they’ll always remember. I promise you, you’ll not wish to miss it.”

Is there a trailer for Hitched At Home: Our Lockdown Marriage ceremony?

Sure! And you may try the entire magical goodness beneath.

Hitched at Home: Our Lockdown Marriage ceremony airs on C4 at 9pm on Monday 1st June. To seek out out what else is on telly, try our TV Information.