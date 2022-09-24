What is invisible training: the 4 keys to perform better in sports practice

Invisible training is everything the athlete does between one training session and another (Getty Images)

As in every aspect of our life, we know that To improve we must train. We also know that the exercise physical allows us prevent and control diseases such as obesity, diabetes, osteoporosis and hypertension.

What we don’t know is that the exercise is only the visible part of this equation and that everything the athlete does outside of his training, such as rest, nutrition and hydration, is of equal importance and the optimization of his performance depends on this.

The invisible training es everything we do when we are not training and what does it have a direct effect on our performance in the competition. It is the result of everything we do before, during and after the competition or training.

The keys to this type of training used by elite athletes (Getty Images)

“Food is one of these factors that plays a fundamental role for better performance in sport,” he explained to Infobae Diego Sivori, nutritionist and director of the nutrition career of WAIT This is why the nutrition and the deport, must walk the road together for good sports performance or simply to feel good.

“To optimize performance, we must ensure adequate nutrition. adequate y balanced in terms of amount y qualityincorporating foods from different groups”, added Sivori.

In that line, Pablo Ferrero (MN 119,738), sleep medicine specialist and director of the Ferrero Institute of Neurology and Sleep, asserted: “Getting to consume adequate portions from these groups is essential to meet the energy requirements and micronutrients. Planning so that your diet becomes more nutritious will be a fundamental pillar for success.”

4 keys to perform better and stay healthy

According to experts, it is advisable to have versatile foods that, due to their balance of key nutrients, such as carbohydrates or proteins, collaborate in muscle recovery and regeneration (Getty Images)

1. Eat versatile foods

As allies of sport, it is advisable to have versatile foods that due to its balance of key nutrients, such as carbohydrates o proteins, collaborate in muscle recovery and regeneration. Some examples may be milk, nuts, legumes, eggs, ricotta, fruits (ideally transportable), portions of fresh cheese, among others.

“At the same time, as in so many other aspects of life, it is about teamwork and interdisciplinary either because the objective sought is to improve body composition or to learn to complement training in an appropriate way, the nutritionist, together with physical education teachers, will be our allies to promote adequate recovery, avoid and prevent injuries and create concrete strategies for specific needs”, stressed Sivori.

In his recommendations to eat when exercising, Mayo Clinic made a number of recommendations. If we exercise in the morning, it is ideal get up early enough to finish breakfast at least an hour before your workout. Be well fed before exercising. Studies suggest that eating or drinking carbohydrates before exercise can improve training performance and may allow you to exercise longer or with greater intensity. If we don’t eat, we may feel sluggish or dizzy in the middle of training.

Diet has a direct impact on factors such as recovery capacity, muscle fatigue or the appearance of injuries (Christin Klose/dpa)

2. Hydration

Among the essential nutrients, agua plays a fundamental role, since a good state of hydration before, during and after exercise is essential for maintaining good health. “Even mild dehydration could lead to a loss of sports performance: after all, it is the most important component of our body, since represents 60% of the weight of an adult and cooperates in the elimination of toxins, the compensation of mineral salts and the transport of nutrients. Eating properly, that’s what it’s all about, “added the expert.

the marathon runner Santiago Garcia recommended, “before and after training, stay hydrated” and this, “is not something only for athletes, but before a training you have to be properly hydrated. Carry water all day or know where to drink it. Drink water before you start training. If the training is long, that is, more than thirty minutes, you should drink water before completing it.

Within the essential nutrients, water plays a fundamental role, since a good state of hydration before, during and after exercise is essential to maintain good health (Getty Images)

3. Learn about nutrition and training from reliable sources

It’s fundamental focus on combining diet with training and thus, enhance its benefits. “In the era of digital communication and the overabundance of information, which far from clarifying the panorama for us, sometimes confuses us even more, it is proposed strengthen commitment to sport and the community through reliable sourcesthrough the exposition of the bases and principles of sports nutrition by health professionals”, said Ferrero.

Nutritionist Romina Pereiro agreed on the need to always ask ourselves “who is providing this information. Is there a registered professional? An official body? Who is the one who signs the article? Is there another extra source of consultation? And she highlighted: “I invite you to always use critical thinking, question, allow yourself to doubt and consult professionals serious” both to start a workout and to make a diet to lose weight. It is necessary to do “a balanced eating plan, slightly increasing physical exerciseworking on emotions and accompanying with medical treatment”, he said.

“Getting enough quality sleep is high on the list of recovery strategies for high-performance athletes” (Getty Images)

4. Rest

In turn, sleeping and resting well is an essential premise for good performance. “If you can’t sleep well enough, that dedication in the meals and the hours of training are wasted”, he added.

The brain and the nervous system central play an essential role in optimal physical performance. According to the expert, “every move we make depends on brain impulses of the central nervous system. Sleeping in sufficient quantity and quality is one of the first items on the list of recovery strategies of high performance athletes.

“Minimal sleep (less than or equal to 6 hours) for 4 days has been shown to affect cognitive (thinking) function and mood. all physical activity, professional or recreational, It requires the ability to process information, react, maintain concentration and motivation. These functions are affected if you don’t get enough sleep.” Ferrero.

Abnormality in the sleep cycle is a consequence of modern life, the world’s population has decreased the number of hours they sleep, and that produces deterioration of health, both physically and mentally. Lack of sleep generates discomfort or mental dullness and also increases the risk of adopting unhealthy lifestyles (such as smoking, increasing food intake without being hungry, postponing responsibilities) and alters the stability of the mood, “explained the pulmonologist Mira Castro, sleep specialist and member of the Sleep, Oxygen Therapy and Ventilatory Assistance Committee of the Argentine Association of Respiratory Medicine.

KEEP READING:

How is the training that turns the body into a “machine” to burn fat

This is the exercise that tones the whole body with a few movements

Changing the time you exercise can help you lose more weight, according to a study