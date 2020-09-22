What is IT Law (Amendment) Bill, which passed in Rajya Sabha today

new Delhi: The Indian Information Technology Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed in the Rajya Sabha. The present proposal aims at formalization of Triple IT in Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala and Raichur. Now these institutes will have the right to grant degrees. These triple IT are already functioning as registered societies under Societies Registration Act 1860. They will now be covered under the Triple IT Public Private Partnership Act. Also Read – Both farmers bill passed in Lok Sabha, opposition walkout, resignation of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur in protest

The Indian Information Technology Act 2014 and the Indian Institute of Information Technology (Public-Private Partnership) Act, 2017 are unique initiatives of the Government of India that provide solutions to challenges to impart knowledge in the field of information technology. The Indian Information Technology Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed in Lok Sabha on 20 March 2020.

On this occasion, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership the Indian Information Technology Act (Amendment) Bill, was passed in the Rajya Sabha. He also thanked the members of the House for their support in passing the bill. Pokhriyal said, "This bill will encourage the study of information and technology in the country with their innovative and quality methods."

The passage of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will amend the major acts of 2014 and 2017. The Bill will make significant establishment of triple IT as institutions in Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala and Raichur. Pokhriyal continued, “The Triple IT Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will give institutions the right to use the nomenclature of Bachelor of Technology or Master of Technology or PhD degree, as issued by a university or institution of national importance. . The bill will attract institutions to students in the field of information technology. “