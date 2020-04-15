What is Johnny Connor’s connection to Scott? 5 theories on Coronation Street newcomer’s secret

A pleasant newcomer made fairly an impression in Coronation Street on Wednesday 15th April, however not everybody on the cobbles was received over by the easy-going attraction of Scott Emberton (Tom Roberts) who is set to turn out to be the Rovers’ lodger – significantly Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley).

The pub boss seemed ashen when he caught sight of Scott flirting with the punters, and it transpires the 2 males have a shared secret historical past.

In upcoming episodes Johnny and his new tenant affirm in public they’re previous acquaintances and all of it appears very convivial, however when they’re alone it’s a unique story as Mr Connor is clearly uncomfortable across the mysterious Scott, who assures him there are not any laborious emotions about what went on between them prior to now…

The extra determined Johnny is to conceal the true nature of their connection, the extra we would like to know the reality. Within the absence of something concrete (to this point), listed below are some theories…

Brothers?

The obvious line of thought is that Scott is a long-lost Connor with unfinished enterprise. The blokes might be brothers who drifted aside due to some fraught household enterprise, perhaps Scott was forged out of the clan for some misdemeanour and his very existence is a darkish secret the close-knit kin have tried to conceal for years? Or might Scott’s arrival affect on one other member of Johnny’s nearest and dearest he’s attempting to shield – what about daughter Carla, who hasn’t had a juicy storyline in ages?

Lovers?

Johnny’s facial features on seeing Scott had the acquainted air of somebody being caught out, and the next dialog between them about ‘no laborious emotions’ lends itself to the likelihood they have been concerned romantically. Has Johnny been hiding within the closet for years, secretly struggling along with his sexuality? Or have been they a part of a love triangle – did he steal Scott’s spouse and he’s again for revenge?

Cellmates?

After all the opposite motive for the ‘I’ve acquired one thing to conceal’ face is the worry of a felony previous being uncovered – we get the sensation Johnny has had fairly the life, and the Connors’ backstory of coming from a tough housing property and never at all times being on the best facet of the legislation means it’s totally possible Mr C has spent a while behind bars, one thing he wouldn’t need snobby spouse Jenny to find out about. Possibly Scott was his cellmate?

Killers?

We’ve established this is not a contented reunion between two previous schoolmates who need to reminisce about bunking off to shoplift up the precinct, what in the event that they dedicated some type of heinous crime of their teenagers that they coated up collectively and vowed by no means to communicate of once more? Did they by accident homicide somebody and bury the physique? Or stage a theft that went improper and somebody ended up useless?

Victims?

On the flip facet, maybe Johnny and Scott survived some horrific incident they might fairly not be reminded of? Kidnapped and held hostage by a crazed gunmen? Trapped in a burning constructing? A bungled bungee bounce whereas they have been on vacation? Something is doable…

