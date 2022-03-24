What is known about Alfredo Talavera and his departure from Pumas

Alfredo Talavera did not renew with Pumas, so he would leave the auriazul team (Photo: Instagram/@atd111)

The University Club would be close to saying goodbye to one of his base players in the defensive zone, it is about Alfredo Talaverawho would have his days numbered with the shirt of Pumas. During the afternoon of this Tuesday, March 22, the version that the starting goalkeeper of the university students I would leave El Pedregal.

The main reason is that the board did not reach a common agreement with the playerConsequently, Talavera has already looked for other options, as reported by The Sniper from Record. According to the sports columnist, the also goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team He looked for a way to renew with Pumas, because he did not want to leave; however, by failing to do so, he was forced to have other options for the summer season and not be left without a club.

It should be remembered that Alfredo Talavera’s contract ends this tournament, that is to say that when the Closure 2022 The experienced goalkeeper will be released and will not be linked to the National University Club, so the renewal signature was a mandatory requirement to keep him.

Talavera would be close to signing with Bravos de Juárez (Photo: Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

But, as reported The Sniper, the auriazul institution “let” him leave Well, there was no specific negotiation for him to stay at the UNAM club for one more tournament, so Talavera’s representative has already worked to find him a UNAM team. MX League. The new club he would arrive at would be Juarez FC.

Ricardo tuca Ferretti would sign Talavera for the next tournament, making him one of the best reinforcements for the Braves during the era of tuca. Due to the salary perceived by the 39-year-old goalkeeper, the border squad would be willing to negotiate and see how Alfredo wears Juárez’s shirt, even the goalkeeper would be willing to lower his salary to get to the team tucaas reported Record.

Talavera became a leader and key player in the Pumas lineup (Photo: EFE/David Martínez Pelcastre)



Currently Talavera is in the concentration of the Mexican team to play the qualifiers for the Concacaf Octagon Course to Qatar 2022. His last match with Pumas before the FIFA date was not positive for the former Toluca goalkeeper as he received three goals from Jaime Lozano’s Necaxa.

The native of Jalisco arrived at Ciudad Universitaria in the 2020 Guardians Tournament after the exchange that Toluca made for Alfredo Chicken SaldivarOver time, the fans cataloged him as one of the best Pumas signings in recent years.

Alan Mozo would also be about to leave Pumas

The Pumas winger could also leave the club for the next tournament (Photo: Twitter/ @PumasMX)

The departure of Alfredo Talavera would not be the only one that the squad would experience Andrés Lillini for the next Liga MX campaign, since the right-back, Alan Mozo, it would also be an important loss for the club. As he reported Record the Pumas board would be negotiating with the Bravos de Juárez to sell it to the club of tuca Ferretti, this because of the interest they showed in the university youth squad.

But the most important thing that would be missing would be to concentrate on to convince Alan Mozo because the player would have other plans, in which the border group is not.

Alan Mozo has played with the Mexican National Team in lower categories and only one game with the absolute (Photo: Instagram/@alan_mozo)

Due to the outstanding performance that Mozo has shown in Liga MX, the Mexican soccer fans have requested his summons to Tri to be given a chance at Senior Selection. But Gerardo Tata Martino has been indifferent to the claims and he has not summoned.

It is noteworthy that some indiscipline of the player off the field caused him problems with Pumas and consequently extinguished the opportunity to be considered with Martino’s team. He has only been selected for a friendly match against Trinidad and Tobago in October 2019.

