What is known about Erik Lira and his arrival in Cruz Azul

Erik Lira could leave Pumas (Photo: Instagram / @ eriklira_)

One of the current figures of Pumas is Plum Lira, the 21-year-old midfielder. He became one of the bases of the midfield of the starting eleven of Andrés LilliniHowever, this condition could change for the Closing 2022 and would come to Blue Cross.

Within the movements in the winter market, The Celestial Machine would have been interested in getting the services of the university youth squad for the next tournament. While the news of the discharge of Roberto Alvarado and the incorporation of Uriel Antuna Y Alejandro mayorga, the cement board approached Lira to negotiate his hiring.

Recently in social networks the version grew that it is almost a fact that Lira will wear the blue shirt for 2022. So far neither of the two clubs has shared an official statement in this regard or notified of the withdrawal of the auriazul.

Cruz Azul would have reached an agreement with Pumas to buy Lira (Photo: Twitter / @ erik_lira)

Pumas has also not shared the names of its players who would be in a position to leave the club. In social networks, he shared the start of his preseason and the resumption of training, where Erik Lira was observed working with the rest of the group.

The directives of University club would have agreed the sale of 100% of the footballer’s rights to Cruz Azul, as reported ESPN. It is expected that this weekend the different procedures will be carried out to agree on the incorporation of the feline midfielder.

The price the team would receive University City would be between USD 3.5 Y 4.5 million, in accordance with ESPN. For his part TUDN He also confirmed that the purchase of Erik Lira by those of La Noria was negotiated and make it their fifth reinforcement for 2022.

Erik Lira is a youth squad from Pumas and debuted in 2020 (Photo: Instagram / @ eriklira_)

The negotiation was carried out in a stealthy manner without betraying the interests of Cruz Azul by the one formed in the basic forces of Pumas. The exchange he made captured the spotlight Machine with the Chivas striped from Guadalajara.

For several days there was talk of the impact that the signing “bomb” of the exchange of Antuna, Mayorga by Alvarado. As reported ESPN Cruz Azul is looking for a way to renew its entire squad after the losses it has presented.

With the possible departure of Jonathan Little head Rodriguez, Luis Romo Y Orbelín Pineda, the set of Juan Reynoso He would be remediating his casualties with the reinforcements that he already has confirmed, such as Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga and Christian Tabó.

Andres Lillini debuted Erik Lira (Photo LIGA MX / Sebastián Laureano Miranda / Cuartoscuro.com)

In 2020 Erik Lira made his debut in the maximum Mexican soccer circuit, under the command of Lillini, the youth squad from Pumas had his first minutes as an attacking midfielder. As time passed, the Argentine strategist entrusted him with more minutes on the court until make him an elementary player of the ideal eleven of each game.

It was until the recent Scream Mexico Opening 2021 that Erik Lira had his first call with the Mexican National Team higher. In October he participated in the game friendly against Ecuador and later on December 6 he played in the friendly against Chile.

Now the young player’s next step would be to change clubs and reach Cruz Azul to continue adding positive results.

KEEP READING:

How “Piojo” Alvarado found out that he was going to Chivas

The moving letter from Alison González that she dedicated to the Atlas

Rubens Sambueza’s plan to reach the Mexican National Team