What is known about Juan Carlos Osorio and his return to Liga MX

A Liga MX club was interested in the services of Juan Carlos Orosio (Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni)

After the Club Juarez FC was left without a technical director after the departure of Ricardo tuca Ferrettithere were four teams from Liga MX that closed the regular day of the Closure 2022 without a formal coach on his bench.

From March 2022 Juan Carlos Osorio He was left without a team, so the possibilities that currently exist in Mexican football would allow Osorio to return to lead Mexico very soon.

The Colombian coach was left without a job after the America of Cali of his country’s league fired him in March 2022 because of the poor performance he registered in the season, so since then it was thought that he would return to the mexican soccer.

Juan Carlos Osorio was technical director of the Mexican National Team at the 2018 World Cup in Russia (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge)

It recently emerged that Carlos Osorio came to the country to analyze proposals that a Mexican club would have proposed to him. According to the Colombian reporter Luis Arturo Henao from ESPN Juan Carlos had talks with a club from the Mexican First Division to analyze the possibility of taking the reins for the start of next season.

The analyst wrote on his social networks that the minister You have already received a first proposal that would have caught your attention.

It would be the Club Juarez F.C.the directive of brave already started looking for the replacement tuca and within the prospects that began to sound would be Juan Carlos Osorio. Although no further details of the first approaches were revealed, the border team would be willing to negotiate with the former coach of the Mexican National Team to take the reins of the club. for the Opening 2022.

The Bravos de Juárez would be considering Juan Carlos Osorio as a substitute for Tuca Ferretti (Photo: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril)

Even the same journalist revealed who would be part of his coaching staff, it would be Alexis Henriquezformer emblematic Colombian player for Atlético Nacional de Colombia.

However, so far los brave they have not shared any official statement regarding the direction the team will take for the next tournament.

Although the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX is still officially over, the teams that did not qualify for the league They have already started to move their chips to reinforce their squad for the following season and another of the teams that could also be interested in Osorio’s services would be the America club.

Fernando Ortiz, coach of América, erased the idea of ​​bringing Osorio to the club, but the possibility has not yet been ruled out (Photo: Twitter/ @ClubAmerica)

Although The Eagles They will still continue to compete in the fight for the championship in the league, previously the fans hailed the arrival of the Colombian after the dismissal of Santiago Solari. But with the interim management of Ferdinand Ortiz the idea vanished, because the immediate results delighted the institution and the fans; however, those from Coapa have not yet rectified Ortiz for the next tournament.

The same in the case of Chivas; after Ricardo Pelaezsports director of club guadalajaracesó a Marcelo Michel Leano the team was left without a director and was considered as one more club that Osorio could join.

Chivas has not yet rectified Ricardo Cadena in the direction of Chivas (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

But the performance of the Guadalajara squad improved. Richard Chain took provisional command to finish the season and managed to get the Herd reached the league, so the illusion was generated among the public to be champions, so the team’s board could consider the option of rectifying him as technical director of the team, but so far it has not happened.

Lastly, the club lion was left without a technician after Ariel Holan submit his resignation. Although there has been no formal rapprochement of the emeralds with the former coach of Tri It is still an option to return to Liga MX.

KEEP READING:

“Hulk” Salazar: what is known so far about the tragic death of the former Chivas player

When the Mexican champion Sal Sánchez shared the big screen with Willie Colón and Rubén Blades

F1 caught the shouts of Checo Pérez to his engineer during the Miami GP