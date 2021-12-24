What is known about Rafa Nadal’s return to the Mexico Tennis Open in 2022

Nadal has been proclaimed champion of the tournament in Acapulco a total of three times. (Photo: Christopher Pike / REUTERS)

The love for him tennis in Mexico it is far from equaling the popularity of sports such as soccer or boxing. However, as the years go by more and more people join as loyal followers of the discipline and even many young people have chosen to start practicing it from an early age.

The rise in the influence of white sport in tricolor territory had its breaking point in the early days of the Acapulco Open, now known as Telcel Mexico Tennis Open. This tournament has brought together in its different editions many of the most important tennis players in the world, who have left unforgettable moments on the Mexican courts since the debut of the contest in that distant 1993.

The Spanish and former number one in the ranking, Rafael Nadal, has been one of the most endearing faces that the competition has had. The Aztec fans have surrendered to the left-handed tennis player for his performances within the playing field and the affection that he has repeatedly expressed towards Mexico.

The Madrid tennis player’s fascination for participating in the tournament has been attributed to the fact that the tournament was generally played on clay courts. (Photo: ALI HAIDER / EFE)



After an edition of the 2021 in which Rafa could not attend, the illusion of his return can be reborn. At least that is what the director of the Mexican Open pointed out, Raúl Zurutuza, who stated that they still have direct talks with Spanish and their participation in Acapulco for the tournament to be played in the month of February 2022.

“We have great communication with Rafa, we have been talking with him and his people, and now everything was put on pause again due to the situation of the COVID-19 that is being transited. And the safest thing is that he does not play in Australia, then we will resume the conversation in the first 10, 15 days from January and hopefully it will be given to us, ”Zurutuza said in an interview for ESPN.

Having such an emblematic character in the world of tennis would mean an important boost for the Mexican Open and would imply a notary audience increase, both in sports venues and in television broadcasts.

“The truth is that Rafa is from home, there will always be some way to get him. We are in talks and hopefully things are given to us for the month of January ”.

Raúl Zurutuza affirmed that they still have direct talks with Spanish. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Nadal has been proclaimed champion of the tournament in Acapulco a total of three times. The last time the Iberian won the title in Mexico was in 2020, defeating Americans Taylor Fritz in the final. Your spanish compatriot David ferrer He has won the tournament four times and together they have starred in great battles on the tricolor staves.

The Madrid tennis player’s fascination for participating in the tournament has been attributed to the fact that the tournament was generally played clay courts, which is Rafael’s favorite modality. However, as of 2013 modifications were made and the tennis players began to play on a hard court, which brought with it a decrease in the shares of Spanish.

The Mexican Open is of great importance because it has the recognition of the ATP y WTA, top sports organizations worldwide. Year after year it takes place at the end of February in the Princess Imperial World of Acapulco, with the exception of the editions of the years 1993 and 2000, which were played in the Mexico City.

KEEP READING:

Julio César Chávez Jr. aired Eddy Reynoso’s interest in including him in the Canelo Team

“Canelo” Álvarez: what is the relationship between the boxer and the businessman and “shark” Carlos Bremer

Jonathan Dos Santos revealed why he preferred America over other offers