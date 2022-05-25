What is known about the arrival of Gil Alcalá at the Pumas goal

Gil Alcalá could become the new reinforcement of the UNAM Pumas (Photo: EFE)

Although the output of Alfredo Talavera sowed doubts about the future in the goal of the Pumas of the National University, the management team would already be working on finding the replacement. In that sense, Gil Alcalawho during the Grita México Clausura 2022 contested the ownership of the arch of the Xolos from Tijuana with Jonathan Orozco, he could be the player chosen to compete with Julio González at Pedregal.

According to León Lecanda, a journalist from ESPNthe Cougars they would have reached an agreement with the border team, as well as with the player himself. The agreement, which would have already been signed, contemplates the loan of the native of Tepatitlán de Morelos, Jalisco, by a mandatory period of one year con option to purchase at the end of the contract.

The report also indicated that despite meeting the profile to fill the vacancy left by Alfredo Talavera, does not have secured title. And it is that he will have to compete against Julio González, second goalkeeper of the institution and who sowed good feelings among the fans and the managers when he had to take the reins of the goal in the last year. Until nowthe National University Club has not issued any official statement.

Alcalá defended the Xolos goal in the most recent season (Photo: Instagram/@gilalcala)

Alcalá Barba is 29 years old and throughout his career as a first division footballer He has only defended the shirt of two institutions. After having played in the third division with Aves Blancas, he joined the ranks of Club Deportivo de los Altos, as well as Bravos de Laredo and Irapuato in the Second Division.

For him Opening 2014 the White Roosters of Querétaro they became the owners of his letter and assigned him to the Second Division team. However, after one season he was called up to the First Division team, although he ultimately shared call-ups with the Under-20 squad as well as the Premier League team.

It was not until the Clausura 2018 tournament that he remained for a longer period among the ranks of the first team, but he failed to become a starter. After the break forced by the SARS-CoV-2 virus pandemicthe Xolos de Tijuana signed him for the Grita México Apertura 2021although his hierarchy with the players of the basic forces led him to play some games with the U-20 team.

Alcalá defended the Xolos goal for seven days (Photo: Instagram/@gilalcala)

His period of greatest relevance came when the frontiersmen’s starting goalkeeper, Jonathan Orozco, suffered an injury that took him away from the courts throughout seven encounters. Then, Alcalá assumed the title throughout 540 minutes in which he was reprimanded on one occasion, received 11 touchdowns, although he made 25 saves that prevented the statistic from increasing.

Despite the good impressions, to get the place he has pursued throughout his career as a professional footballer, he must overtake Julio Gonzalez, who knew how to respond to Andrés Lillini’s mandate when Alfredo Talavera was unwilling to defend the Pumas’ goal. During the Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 tournament he played three games and conceded five goals, although in the Concacaf Champions League only he received a goal in the only game he played.

If confirmed, in addition to the renewal of Andrés Lillini, Alcalá will become the first Pumas reinforcement for the 2022 Opening. With the movement, efforts will begin to replace the casualties of Tala, Washington Corozo, Roger de Oliveira and Sebastian Saucedo.

KEEP READING:

Inside Romanza Gym: the legendary cradle of champions and the legacy of Nacho Beristáin for national boxing

Juan Manuel Márquez attacked Eddy Reynoso for the defeats of the Canelo Team

What is Marcelo Flores’ plan to play the 2022 Qatar World Cup