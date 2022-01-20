What is known about the arrival of Paul Arriola in America

Paul Arriola could be America’s next signing. (Photo: Twitter/@PaulArriola)

The America club continues to be reinforced for the current Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament. The first reinforcement was the Chilean Diego Valdes, was followed by the incorporation of the Mexican Jonathan Dos Santos (who arrived as a free agent), was later confirmed to Alexander Zendejas and recently to Spanish Jorge Meré. But that’s not all, the team is still looking for players and the offensive midfielder Paul Arriola it is an important option for the nest.

The current player of D.C. United from MLS he is a player who has been in the orbit of the club Eagle. Paul Arriola, a US national with Mexican nationality, is a player who plays on the right wing but is not unaware of playing behind the striker or on the left wing. At 26, the footballer has played for two teams and one of them is the Xolos from Tijuana.

Before trying to sign Arriola, the Coapa team sought to acquire the services of Pablo Solari or Brian Ocampo, both South American players, however, the team did not manage to finalize any of the negotiations and therefore they looked for the footballer of the stars and stripes. With information from ESPN, it is known that the signing is on the right track and that the azulcrema board hopes to sign the player this week to incorporate it into the template as soon as possible.

Paul Arriola has played three seasons with DC United. (Photo: Dan Hamilton/Reuters)

The player has a contract with DC United until the end of 2023 and his value is valued at 3 million dollars, according to the specialized portal of Transfermarkt. But nevertheless, ESPN reports America negotiated a one-year loan with a purchase option for the playerr. In this way, Arriola will live his second stage in Liga MX.

If the club decides to buy the player, the amount they would pay the MLS team is unknown. It should be noted that when Arriola arrived at DC United, the American team spent 3 million dollars, so he will hope to recover his investment in a future sale, since the player has maintained that market price.

An advantage for the Eagles team is that Paul would not occupy a place as a foreigner on the team even though he is part of the United States senior team. The player began his career in Mexico in 2012. Although the LA Galaxy tried to sign him, Arriola decided on the Xolos de Tijuana. In this way he joined a list of American players who played with the pack team (Hercules Gomez, Edgar Castillo and Joe Corona).

He played five seasons with the Xolos team, played a total of 116 games in which he scored 11 goals, so his experience in the top Mexican circuit is extensive. Despite being part of the team for so many years, he never managed to lift any championship.

Paul Arriola played five seasons with the Xolos de Tijuana. (Photo: Geoff Burke/Reuters)

It should be noted that, in the event that Paul Arriola arrives in America, the club would not cease its search for a right winger. The team of Santiago Solari He welcomes the arrival of the Mexican-American, however, he would not be the team’s undisputed starter. The idea of ​​the club is to take advantage of the fact that they have an extra place abroad to look for some extra option in the European or South American market.

The intention of the azulcrema directive is to finalize all the signings before the weekend, so that the team can work fully from day three of this contest.

Regarding Diego Valdés and Jonathan Dos Santos, the players have already played their first minutes with América in a friendly match against Atlas.

