What is known about the arrival of Turco Mohamed to MLS

Currently Antonio Turkish Mohamed He is without a team to lead, since his departure from the Monterrey club he has not had another project. However, this scenario could change as it is speculated that the Argentine coach would be hovering around the Major League Soccer (MLS).

The Angeles Football Club (LAFC) would be looking for a new technical director and the Turkish Mohamed could take the reins of the team. After the dismissal of Bob Bradley for not having classified the playoffs of the season of this 2021, different names began to sound to take his place.

According to the journalist from Fox Sports, Fernando Cevallos, the Mexican coach could be close to signing with the Los Angeles team and starting the 2022 season in MLS. As reported by the analyst of Fox Sports, currently the Turkish It would in negotiations with LAFC, to reach an agreement that suits you.

In a brief intervention on the television station that works, leaked the possible course of Mohamed. It is expected that in the next few days more details can be given in this regard, because so far no more details are known about the plans of the Argentine strategist.

But another of the rumors that put Mohamed with another team is a possible offer he has to try his luck in Arab football. Despite the ideas that put it in the MLS there is no feature that officially brings it closer or there is any serious proposal.

Another of the candidates who could run for the technical direction of Los Angeles are: Ante Razov, who already had activity with the club as a member of the coaching staff, Steve Cherundolo, Jason Kreis, Par Nonas and Landon Donovan are some other names that ring a bell for the MLS club.

Antonio Mohamed he has been cautious about the next team he might take. Well from the Opening 2020 It has not taken the direction of any Mexican club or any other league.

As the Scream Mexico 2021, it was speculated that it could reach Just, club with which he was already champion and got the first star for The pack. After the dismissal of Robert Dante Siboldi On September 29, the idea that he would return to the bench of Tijuana.

Through the official Twitter account, sports journalist David Faitelson threw an inflammatory comment on the social network where he detailed that the Turkish He would be very close to the bench left by Siboldi.

Without giving many details of the supposed rapprochement between Mohamed and the Tijuana board, the commentator of ESPN He described his arrival as an “imminent return” and shared the information publicly with all his followers.

“Antonio Mohamed’s return to Tijuana is imminent … ‘El Turco’ would return to the Xolos,” he tweeted.

But no plan was finalized because Sebastian Mendez He was the one who held the position. Mohamed’s name was forgotten until another of the great Liga MX clubs was left without a coach.

The Chivas fired Victor Manuel Vucetich and quickly jumped the name of the former Toros Neza player for the club. But it was Antonio himself who ruled out approaches from the Flock with him to get his services.

In interview for Fox Sports revealed what he thinks about his possible arrival in Guadalajara. He did not rule out the possibility that in the future he will arrive at the Mexican soccer club and explained that would need a great challenge that excites you to return to Liga MX, as his career in Mexico gives him a benchmark to fight for a greater challenge, such as Chivas.

“If I go to Mexico, I need a challenge because I have a history behind me. If I go to another country in the world, it is because of the economy. We will see if a challenge appears that moves the shelf for me ”, he pointed out.

