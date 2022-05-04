What is known about the possible arrival of Marcelo Bielsa in Chivas

Marcelo Bielsa received an offer to direct Chivas from Club Deportivo Guadalajara (Photo: Molly Darlington/REUTERS)

One more time Marcelo Bielsa he has been linked with a Liga MX team. Although the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament continues to take place, one of the big four is already planning its next tournament. In this sense, the directive of the Chivas of the Guadalajara Sports Club would have contacted Loco for offer him the position left vacant by Marcelo Michel Leañoas the Argentine strategist ended the employment relationship he had with Leeds United of the Premier League.

Through his social networks, the sports journalist César Luis Merlo announced the news. On his Instagram account he posted a video where he confirmed that the Loco has a formal proposal of the herd

“It’s not a joke. Obviously having an offer does not mean that you will accept it. They do confirm that they are evaluating it and what the Loco Bielsa is tofinish the last team games (…) He is also waiting for a chance from the Colombian national teambut the Chivas offer is real, we will have to wait and see what the Loco”, assured in his profile, @ clmerlo5.

Ricardo Cadena got Chivas to play the playoff after the departure of Marcelo Michel Leaño (Photo: Henry Romero/REUTERS)

In addition to sports performance, before starting to negotiate a possible incorporation, Bielsa will also analyze the system, to the players that make up the squad, the demands, particular conditions of the team and the culture of the city. Although exploration is a good sign for the Flock, there is no certainty about the period in which it would take to make a decisionwell the Loco could have more offers at the door.

It is not the first time that the team from Guadalajara has tried to obtain the services of Bielsa. In 2011when Jorge Vergara still made the decisions in the team, he met with the Loco in a hotel in Mexico City, according to David Medrano. in the meeting, the strategist was about to accept the position of coachbut imposed a condition that was not well seen by the then owner.

“Rafa (Ortega) tells me that things were going well, but Bielsa says: ‘I’m just going to ask you for an important favor to be able to translate everything we’ve talked about. I only want to see you twice, the day we sign the contract and the day I cum”recalled the journalist from Aztec Sports.

Bielsa’s work with Leeds United catapulted him as an idol of the institution (Photo: Lee Smith/Action Images)

Marcelo Bielsa He already has experience directing Mexican clubs. In the 90’s, after venturing as a coach in Newell’s Old Boys took the reins of Atlas from Guadalajara. He led the red and black among 1993 y 1995 with a balance of 29 wins, 20 draws and 28 losses. He was also unable to lift any trophies. A year later he arrived at Eagles del América and, although he improved his numbers, He was not crowned either.

Meanwhile, Chivas are one victory away from entering the group of eight finalists who will play the Mexican soccer league. After being at the bottom of the table, with the arrival of Ricardo Cadenfrom the Tapatío of the Expansion League, they were able to accumulate a series of fundamental victories to be placed in the sixth general position.

Currently, the Chivas are preparing the match in which they will receive the visit of the Pumas from the National University at the Akron Stadium. In case of beating the people of the capital they will be able to aspire in the fight for the trophy. Although the result will have immediate relevance in the Grita México Clausura 2022, it could also influence the decision that the board and Bielsa himself make for the Opening tournament in the next semester.

