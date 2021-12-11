What is known about the reinforcement that the Rayados would seek for the Clausura 2022

Monterrey will play the next Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. (Photo: Jorge Mendoza / Reuters)

The team of the Rayados de Monterrey would be close to closing her first booster facing him Closing 2022 and your participation in the Club World Cup in the month of January. It is about the Uruguayan soccer player Christian Tabó current forward of Puebla, by whom, according to the journalist’s information Cesar Luis Merlo, They reached an agreement that would be officially announced in the next few days.

The Uruguayan forward would be joining the squad as quickly as possible, looking for him to have the opportunity to attend the preseason on the beach together with his companions. The campus must report the next Monday, December 13 at the facilities of The neighborhood to start work, in accordance with Willie González from Channel 6 Sports.

It is worth mentioning that Tabó will sign the final transfer, he works as a right winger or second forward. Javier Aguirre’s team would be looking for him to take the place of Joel Campbell, who did not manage to have the minutes expected in the Scream Mexico A21 with the gang, which is why does not come into plans of the Mexican strategist, despite six months of loan remain. They will seek accommodation for you in a team of the MX League.

In addition to the above, in the event of this transfer, the Argentine Maximiliano Meza will go on to play as a right-hand midfielder within the starting box of the Basque, so far everything indicates that Christian Tabó will be the single reinforcement have the Gang for the next Mexican soccer tournament.

The Uruguayan Christian Tabó would become the first reinforcement of Monterrey for the Clausura 2022. (Photo: Hilda Ríos / EFE)

On the other hand, the idea of ​​the directive that commands Duilio Davino, was to acquire the services of a footballer who has enough experience within the tournament in Mexico as well as in his carrera, trying to skip the adaptation process. In turn, Christian fulfilled those conditions set by the Monterrey directive, since he arrived at Mexican football in the Opening 2015 and has 28 years.

It should be remembered that the Uruguayan came to Mexican football in 2015 with the rojinegros the Atlas, same team with which he stayed until 2018, managing to score only three goals in 43 games. Later, he had a brief stint in his native country with the National from Montevideo on the First division from Uruguay.

Then he returned to the Liga BBVA MX with the Strip Puebla, where he has done his best numbers during his stay in Mexico. Add a total of 14 goals in 92 games, has become a key element within the scheme of Nicolas Larcamón, same that since his arrival he has led the Camoteros to access the big party.

On the other hand, the Costa Rican, Joel Campbell would the low of the Rayados team, who came to loan from the Lion and they will look for accommodation in a team in Mexico for him Closing 2022, To leave your free foreigner place the Tabo.

Joel Campbell would be the one sacrificed in Monterrey, because he has 6 months remaining on his loan, they will seek accommodation for him in a club in the MX League. (Photo: Twitter / @ dlptlv)

Finally, after having defeated in the Grand finale from Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League to the Eagles of America, those from Monterrey got their pass to the next Club World Cup, that will take place in the United Arab Emirates. Will be your fifth participation in this contest carried out by the FIFA.

A few days ago the draw to meet your next rival, which will be an old acquaintance, the Al-Ahly from Egypt, current champion of the African Football Confederation (CAF) and it’s the club most winner of his country. Both teams met at the Club World Cup in Japan 2012 for him third place, those of New Lion they took the victory with goals from Jesus Crown Y Cesar Delgado.

Later, in the 2013 in Morocco, they faced each other again but this time in the match for him fifth place. In this encounter they again defeated the Egyptians with a score of 5-1, the scorers were Neri Cardozo, Leobardo lopez, Humberto Suazo and a doublet scored by César Delgado.

