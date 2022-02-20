What is known about Vasco Aguirre’s permanence as coach of Rayados

Javier Aguirre received the confidence of the Monterrey board (Photo: Suhaib Salem/REUTERS)

Although the approval of the fans is already very low, Javier Aguirre has received the Vote of confidence of the board of directors of the Rayados de Monterrey. After the defeat they suffered at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium against Nicolás Larcamón’s Puebla, the presidents of the team, that is, Carlos Vela and Duilio Davino, informed the Basque the decision to keep him in office for at least one more dayHoping the situation improves.

In the midst of the controversial defeat against the leaders, the Monterrey squad returned to the Barrial to prepare for the next match. The training session went smoothly, however the Basque Aguirre held a meeting with the administrative team that lasted three hours. According to various sources, the responsibility to improve the team’s situation will remain in force, at least, until know the final result of the match against Atlético de San Luis on the court of the Steel Giant.

The helmsman was not the only one subject to evaluation. During the training session the players held a meeting with the coaching staff in which the issue of the poor results obtained was addressed. Thus, avoiding any sudden change that could further compromise the team’s performance, the Rayados will have the responsibility of adding points and claim their position as one of the favorites to lift the title.

The Rayados de Monterrey won the CONCACAF Champions League although their participation in the Club World Cup was not outstanding (Photo: Miguel Sierra/EFE)

Although none of the directors wanted to give statements at the end of the Saturday session, they could not deny the fans’ discomfort with the poor results their team has obtained. In fact, when the people from Monterrey left the Puebla compound, a fan stood in front of the bus to stage a protest for the loss against the leading team of the tournament.

The protests have not stopped since the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. And it is that a group of followers traveled with the team hoping to see a historic performance. However, the maximum achievement to which they aspired was the dispute of the match for the fifth place against Al Jazira, because in their debut they fell by a goal to nil against the decimated Al Ahly squad.

Since then, fans around the world have launched a campaign to remove Javier Aguirre. In the days prior to the match with which they returned to Liga MX, the photograph of a banner located in the near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, where they requested the resignation of the Mexican technical director. “You can with the board, never with the gang”, they assured the coach of their team.

The protests against Vasco Aguirre spread to other parts of the world (Photo: Twitter/@LaFuerzaRayada)

It was not the only expression of disgust, because after announcing the final result of the match at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium in Puebla other banners appeared in various regions of the world. A couple more were spread in the vicinity of the Arc de Triomphe in BarcelonaSpain, as well as a few meters from the Milan Cathedral, in Italy. In both cases, the messages were also directed against other directors of the Rayados de Monterrey.

Despite the disappointments, inside the team they have chosen to give continuity to Javier Aguirre’s project. In the midst of the poor results, his experience in other teams such as Atletico Madrid, Osasuna and even the selections of Mexico, Egypt and Japan make you trust that the Basque will be able to get out of the crisis due to poor results. It is worth mentioning that, in turn, Rayados is the team with the best payroll in Mexican soccer.

