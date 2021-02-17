“What is Koeman laughing at?”: The image that irritated Barcelona fans after the fall to PSG and the strong phrase of the DT in the face of the rematch

Koeman’s reaction after the defeat of Barcelona that generated noise among fans

The shock wave of the harsh defeat of the Barcelona before him PSG for the round of 16 of the Champions League also wore Ronald Koeman. The coach was criticized for the approach, the team’s assembly against an agile rival (with heavy players like Piqué, Lenglet and Busquets) and an attitude just after the match. Finished 1-4, the Dutch approached the Parisian bench and greeted one by one, a gesture of logical, normal camaraderie. But in more than one approach, he outlined untimely smiles for the situation. The video went viral to the point that supporters replicated a question on the networks: “What is Koeman laughing at?”.

In addition, the 57-year-old technical director was forceful when talking about the rematch, scheduled for March 10, and the possibilities of the Blaugrana cast in a series that seems defined. “You have to play a game, but a 1-4 is very difficult, we have few options, there is little to do”, he sentenced.

“We were quite good first, we had a 1-0 in favor, we had an opportunity at the feet of Ousma (Dembelé), but we must admit that in the second half they were superior, they were very effective and they deserved the victory. It has been a bath of reality”, He concluded. “PSG have shown that physically they are better than us,” he added.

Some of his decisions were controversial, such as the inclusion of Piqué after several months without playing due to a knee injury. “You never know when the right moment is after three months of injury. He had good feelings, “he said. And he assumed the charges for the painful marker: “The result is always the responsibility of the coach. We have tried to dominate, to stop those above. It is a reflection of the moment of the team. They have proven to be more complete. We are a team in transition. You have to try to improve things. It is my responsibility”.

Can the earthquake against PSG take him out of the substitute bench? Barcelona comes from losing 2-0 to Sevilla in the Copa del Rey semifinal, it is eight points behind Atlético Madrid, leader of the Spanish League, and in the Champions League it has a loot and a half out of the competition. Will Koeman take that many hits together? “Good thing I’m a pretty honest and upright person. I accept a defeat and we go to work. Like I don’t feel like continuing! I accept a defeat. I know where I am what we have to change. We are trying. We are not at the end of the road, but in the middle ”, he stressed.

