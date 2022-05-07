What is lag and how to avoid it? What you need to know about the worst enemy of your online games

It has happened to all of us. You are in an online game, maybe Valorant or Counter-Strike, someone dies and after a while exclaims “laaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa as justification. But what does he mean? doWhat is the famous lag who seems to be responsible for all the slip-ups that these players are never responsible for?

Today we are going to see that: the meaning of lag and what causes it, make some necessary points to clarify common misunderstandings, and we will review tips on what you can do to avoid suffering from it, in case you are suffering from it. And it is that the lag is something you want to avoid whenever you play online.

What is lagging?

Well, as I said at the beginning, when we talk about lag, it is usually done in the context of online gaming, and the explanation of what it is has to do with how the internet and online gaming work. Let’s say, for example, that you are playing Final Fantasy XIV. When you do an action, such as moving, your computer communicates with the servers (computers that manage everything that happens in the game) and says “Hey, I’m moving.” Square’s servers then receive that information, verify it, and communicate with your PC or console to verify that everything is okay and show you and players around you that you are, indeed, scrolling. All these operations they are done very fastbut not instantaneously, and the period that this operation takes is called latency.

We all have some latency, sure. In my case, for example, with a 600MB symmetrical fiber connection connected by cable to my computer, my latency playing Final Fantasy is usually around 35 milliseconds on average, a blink. But what if something makes this operation take longer? That’s when we hit the lag.

While the ideal online gaming experience is for everything to work as if there were no lag, there are times when this goes wrong and it does. It could be that suddenly the whole world around you stops moving on your screen (while, for the rest, the static is you), or that the commands you give to your character take longer to carry out because the communication between your computer and the server is slow. This is what we call lag: a delay, either more or less large, of the actions you have performed during an online game.





As a small point, many times I have seen people call FPS (or framerate) drops lag, because the game moves slower than normal. This is not lag, and you can learn what are FPSwhy they’re important, and how to measure them to make sure your games perform well in my article on them a couple of weeks ago.

What can you do to avoid lag?

Well, now you know that lag is a problem with the exchange of information between your computer and the servers of the game you are playing. What can you do to avoid it? As in all online communication, all this depends on two factors: your connection and the game what are you playing There are times when lag issues may have to do with the video game, such as a malfunction of its servers (which may be overwhelmed by the large number of people who are playing, as happened with the launch of Lost Ark), and, well, , we will be able to do anything about it. On the other hand, others will be a problem with your computer or your connection, and here are some tips to get rid of lag: