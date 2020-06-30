What Is Love, Victor And How Does It Connect To Love, Simon?

A technique the collection is especially intelligent right here is when Victor decides to make a journey to New York to see Simon in particular person beneath brief discover. As soon as he will get there, he finds out Simon is out of city and is as an alternative paired with Bram and their roommates. It’s there that Victor learns that there isn’t a one option to be homosexual and will get to profit from the various methods the LGBTQ neighborhood expresses their identities and struggles with popping out. It’s not till the tip of the episode that Simon makes an look to inform Victor how he needed to lean on these roommates to assist him give out recommendation to him. The present cleverly makes use of its film characters for the aim of instilling its message whereas nonetheless giving followers of Love, Simon a second to return to the film’s roots.