What is Marcelo Flores’ plan to play the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Marcelo Flores will seek to play the Qatar World Cup with the Mexican National Team (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmxEN)

Marcelo Flores He is one of the figures with the greatest expectation on his shoulders in the National Team. The decision to defend the colors of the Mexican National Team brought him closer to a possible call to the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Although his footballing present has made him part of a couple of calls in the Gerardo Martino era, the Arsenal striker could have a plan to secure a place in the next World Cup.

Being part of the squad called to play the tight soccer schedule of the Tricolor next summer, the player born in Canada would bet on a second call with the senior team. In that sense, after playing the friendly matches and the Nations League, I could stop attending the calls of the selection with an age limit of 20 years.

According to the reporter from TUDNGibrán Araige, Flores will take a vacation after the call with Gerardo Martino and the Arsenal would not lend him for the next day with the U-20 National Team. In that sense, the coach Luis Pérez will not count on him for the dispute of the group phase of the Concacaf Pre-World Cupto be held in Honduras during the month of July.

The Canadian-born is one of the best footballers in Arsenal’s lower divisions (Photo: Instagram/@10marceloflores)

Instead, the 18-year-old footballer will do pre-season with Arsenal’s first team, in the Premier League, where you can make your case for registration with the First Division squad. In the event that coach Mikel Arteta is convinced of Marcelo’s football level and gives him a chance in his squad, he would be about to secure his place on Gerardo Martino’s final list.

It is worth mentioning that throughout the 2021-22 season, in 11 games he played with Arsenal U-18managed to be present on the scoreboard by scoring six goals, although he also recorded two assists that had the same outcome. Meanwhile, in the only game he played for the U21s in the EFL, he recorded one goal.

Product of his statistics, as well as his role in the lower Tricolor, Marcelo Flores was considered one of the best prospects of the London institution. As a result, his name appeared in a couple of first-team calls, although failed to debut. If he manages to be registered for this season, he can also secure more minutes in the best soccer league in the world.

Marcelo Flores will play the summer matches with the Mexican National Team (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmx)

Diego Lainez found himself in the same situation. After being champion of the Liga MX and moving to Spain with Real Betis Balompié, the American youth squad became one of the most used players by the Tata Martino despite not being one of the main options in the starting lineup of his club.

After rule out his interest in playing for Canada, Flores was included in the list of 38 players drawn up by Martino for the Tricolor matches between May 28 and June 14. Along with him, Jesús Manuel Corona, Santiago Giménez, Raúl Jiménez, Henry Martin and Alexis Vega will fight for convince the Argentine helmsman in the attack.

The first match will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 against the team of Nigeria. Five days later they will face Uruguay and on June 5 they will finish the round of friendly matches with Ecuador. It will be on the 11th of the same month when Tricolor’s participation in the Concacaf Nations League begins, against Surinamand will close the day with Jamaica on the 14th.

