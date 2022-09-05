What is multiple myeloma and why experts warn that early diagnosis is essential for a “better prognosis”

Multiple Myeloma (MM), as experts explain, is an oncohematological disease / Getty

In the framework of World Multiple Myeloma Daywhich is commemorated on September 5, the Argentine Myeloma Foundation provided details about this pathology that affects one (or less than one case) every 2 thousand people . is that this rare disease (COPD) is a type of cancer originates from the bone marrow and appears in people older than 65 yearsbeing the second most frequent oncohematological condition, after lymphoma . What are the relevant points about this ailment and why do experts warn that the Early diagnosis is essential for a “better prognosis”.

“It is observed epidemiologically in older people. Although it can sometimes be diagnosed in those under 40 years of age, it is much less common in young adults. Affects slightly more men than women“said the doctor Gustavo Kusminskyhematologist and adjunct professor of Medicine at the Hospital Universitario Austral.

The Multiple Myeloma (MM)according to the experts, is a oncohematological diseasein which “Plasma cells or plasmocytes, which are responsible for producing antibodies, are compromised and grow in an uncontrolled manner ”. In this sense, they assured that “originates in the bone marrowsoft tissue that is located inside the bones, where blood cells are produced”.

Currently there are different treatment options, which are indicated according to the type of MM and the patient’s condition / (iStock)

Likewise, from the FAM they warned that, in the Argentina “about 1,300 new cases per year are registered”a figure that positions it as “the second most frequent hematological disease, after lymphoma, and accounts for 1% of cancer cases”. In this tone, they highlighted that the symptoms only appear in advanced stages, they are nonspecific and common with other pathologies, that is why they stressed that “At the slightest suspicion, it is essential to consult a clinician and be referred to a hematologist to treat it in time.”

“ The most frequent ones that arouse suspicion are usually those that are produced due to the accumulation or infiltration of these cells in the specific sites that usually compromise: the bones, very preferably, and some other organs. Kusminsky explained. Who also highlighted that “pain is usually a form of presentation, according to the compromised bone. In case the kidney is compromised there may be a deterioration of renal function. Also, as there is a deterioration of immunity, because antibodies are produced that do not work, infections often occurfor example, respiratory.

“Although MM is not curable or preventable, diagnosed in early stages has a better prognosis,” said Fantl / CSIC / HEALTH MADRID SPAIN EUROPE

In any case, the former president of the Argentine Society of Hematology (SAH) warned that these symptoms, in turn, can be of any other origin . It is for this reason that he stressed the need to go to a specialist. “You should always consult the clinical doctor who will be able to diagnose an alteration that deserves to be referred to a specialist in hematology”, he argued. Furthermore, among other signs, Kusminsky listed: tiredness (caused by anemia or kidney failure), central nervous system disorders such as mental confusion, shortness of breath, and evidence of kidney or heart failure.

“Although MM is not curable or preventable, diagnosed in early stages has a better prognosisand treatments, in general, are more effective, which increases life expectancy and decreases mortality”, said Dr. Dorotea Fantl, advisor to the FAM and former President of the Argentine Society of Hematology. At the same time, the consultant and associate doctor of the Hematology Section of the Italian Hospital of Buenos Aires, she highlighted that “Annual checkups help provide compelling data cues and enable follow-up.”

In Argentina “about 1,300 new cases are registered per year”, a figure that “represents 1% of cancer cases” / (gettyimages)

Mariana Auadvice president and general coordinator of the FAM, considered, meanwhile, that “it is very common that patients, at the time of diagnosishave total Ignorance of the disease and the steps to follow”. “ It is distressing to read on the internet that there is a survival prognosis of ‘a certain number of years’, since today there are many treatment options that generate a very good quality of life ”, he added.

Likewise, he highlighted that “other recurring themes are thinking that they will be disabled, that there will be no ‘after’ (hence this year’s campaign called “My after”) since both after diagnosis and after a relapse, patients recover And life goes on. It is important to note that with access to good treatments it is possible to live well with myeloma and have a great ‘after’”.

According to the experts, there are currently different treatment options, which are indicated according to the type of MM and the patient’s condition. “Even in certain people, autologous bone marrow transplantation is the first alternative, after performing chemotherapy,” they explained.

For Kusminsky “myeloma can be controlled very effectively today and the expectation is to transform it into a sort of chronic condition” / (iStock)

“Patients with MM can alternate episodes of remissions and relapses of the disease. Therapies and medications are generally used in combination schemes. Unfortunately, relapses are frequent and the therapeutic regimen must be changed. Nevertheless, With adequate medical follow-up and treatment compliance, patients manage to live longer and have a good quality of life ”, pointed out Dr. Fantl.

While Dr. Kusminsky added: “Life expectancy has increased tremendously in recent years. thanks to tremendous advances in early diagnosis and effective treatment.” “Survival is related to the stage of myeloma at the time of diagnosis, and those who are in early stages will observe that a little more than 80% will be living for more than 5 years after diagnosis. That means that today myeloma can be controlled very effectively and the expectation is to transform it into a kind of chronic condition that allows most patients to develop an active life ”, he stressed.

“With adequate medical follow-up and treatment compliance, patients manage to live longer and longer and have a good quality of life,” said Dr. Fantl / (iStock)

From the Argentine Myeloma Foundation (FAM)within the framework of World Myeloma Day, invited patients, relatives and anyone who is interested in learning about the pathology and about this initiative to participate in a live and a virtual meeting that will take place this September 5, at 6:00 p.m. . The objective is raise awareness and provide information on this issue to the community.

To be part of this meeting, they pointed out that those interested will be able to join a live broadcast on YouTube on their official channel, where they will seek to raise awareness about this disease and in which they will present the “My After” campaign. The call it’s character free and gratuitous. In addition, the activities will continue via Zoom with the showing of videos and the participation of prestigious specialists, who will answer questions live.

Among the experts who will meet at the meeting will be: Dr. Mariano Berro, who will comment on the video “Miguel and his Summit”; Dr. Ana Varela, who will speak about the piece “Martín and his Ludovico Vitamínico”; who will also be part of a round table together with Dr. Gustavo Kusminsky and will have Dr. Dorotea Fantl as moderator.

