What is National Digital Health Mission? How and what you will get benefits, know

new Delhi: On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the implementation of the National Digital Health Mission Scheme across the country, which is a major plan to improve the health of the common man. Under this scheme, every resident will be given a health ID, which will keep a complete account of his health. Under this, your every test, every disease, which doctor gave you which medicine, when, what were your reports, all this information will be recorded in this one health ID.

While announcing the National Digital Health Mission, Prime Minister Modi said that from today another big campaign is going to start in the country, which is National Digital Health Mission, which will bring a new revolution in India's health sector.

Know what is 'National Digital Health Mission'

Like ‘Ayushman Bharat’, the National Digital Health Mission Scheme will prove beneficial for the people living in remote areas. Under this, a personal medical record, examination center, medical institute and state medical council will be digitized, so that people can get treatment from any doctor of the country from anywhere.

For the first time, this scheme will start in four phases, under which the first will be the Health ID, Personal Health Records, Digi Doctor and Health Facility. Later, e-pharmacy and telemedicine services will also be included in this scheme. The ID given in this is important and anyone can join this scheme at will. In this special care has been taken for privacy.

What benefits will be available in the scheme

-You will get a Health ID.

-Personal health care record will remain.

– Doctor will get facility.

– Health facility will be registered.

– Telemedicine facility will be available.

– E-pharmacy facility will be available.

Main objective of the scheme

To create a digital health system of the citizens of the entire country and manage the health data.

– Increase the quality and prevalence of health data collection.

To create a platform where there is mutual availability of healthcare data.

– To prepare updated and correct health registry for the whole country and make it accessible to the people.

The scheme will be implemented in a phased manner across the country from today

This National Digital Health Mission NDHM scheme will be implemented in a phased manner in the country, in the beginning of the scheme it will be implemented in a few select states only. The Finance Ministry has approved Rs 470 crore for this proposed scheme. NHA has prepared its app and website. Like Ayushman Bharat, this scheme will be effective in providing better health to the people across the country.