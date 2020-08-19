What is National Recruitment Agency, how will it work? Learn the salient features of NRA

new Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to constitute the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) as a multi-agency body. This National Recruitment Agency will conduct a General Aptitude Test (CET) to screen candidates for Group B and C (non-technical) posts. The NRA will conduct the examination twice a year and its score will be valid for three years. This step will not only make recruitment, selection and job placement easier, but will also ensure ease of access. Under this, a total of 1,000 centers will be opened, there will be one center in every district, where candidates will be able to take the exam. Also Read – National Recruitment Agency Approved: Now one agency in the country for government job – one exam, SSC, Railways, Bank examinations under this also

What is NRA?

According to the government statement, the NRA will be a multi-agency body, whose governing body consists of the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Finance / Department of Financial Services, Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). ). As an expert body, the NRA will follow state-of-the-art technology and best practices in the field of central government recruitment.

Changes caused by these problems

At present, candidates seeking government jobs have to appear in different examinations conducted by different recruitment agencies for different posts with similar conditions of eligibility. Candidates have to pay fees to different recruitment agencies and have to cover long distances to participate in these exams. These separate recruitment examinations also put a burden on the candidates as well as the respective recruitment agencies.

One exam will be able to apply to many recruitment agencies

This includes recurring expenses, law and order / security issues and problems related to the examination centers. On an average, 2.5 million to 3 crore candidates are involved in these examinations separately. Common Eligibility Test (CET) candidates will appear only once in a General Aptitude Test and will be able to apply for any higher level examination to any or all of these recruitment agencies.

Highlights of NRA and CET:

According to the statement, by appearing in an examination under the NRA, the candidates will get an opportunity to compete for many positions.

– NRA will conduct CET twice a year through online.

– Registration of candidates, roll number, admit card, mark sheet, merit list etc. will be conducted through online mode.

– CET will be available in many languages.

– It will facilitate people from different parts of the country to get equal opportunities to sit for the exam and get selected.

– CET will be a test based on multiple choice questions and its scorecard will be valid for three years.

For this, an examination center will be established in each district of the country, which includes 117 aspirational districts.

– The initial plan is to set up 1000 examination centers across the country.

– This will give relief to the candidates of poor background.

– There will be no limit on the number of opportunities to participate in CET.

– As per the current policy of the government, candidates belonging to SC / ST / OBC and other categories will be given upper age relaxation.

In the coming time, the CET scores provided to the candidates appearing in this examination can be shared with the Central Government, State Government, Union Territories, Public Sector Enterprises, Private Sector Other Recruitment Agencies.

NRA will recruit for SSC, Railways and Banking

Separate CETs will be conducted by the NRA for graduates, higher secondary (12th) and matriculation (10th) pass candidates for non-technical posts, for which currently Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Recruitment is done by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

Saving of expenses, one examination will recruit many different departments

At present, the candidates have to participate in various examinations conducted by multi-agencies. In addition to the examination fee, the candidates have to spend extra on travel, stay and others. A single examination like CET will reduce the financial burden on the candidates to a great extent.

Women candidates will also get a lot of relief

This will also provide considerable relief to women candidates, as sometimes they have to find suitable person to reach these centers located in these remote places. The location of examination centers in each district will benefit the candidates from rural areas in general and women candidates in particular.

1517.57 crores sanctioned

1517.57 crores has been approved for National Recruitment Agency (NRA). The expenditure will be incurred over a period of three years. Apart from the establishment of the NRA, funds will also be spent to establish examination infrastructure in 117 aspirational districts.