What is Netflix series Outer Banks about? Who is in the solid?

Netflix has been dwelling to a slew of nice teen dramas over the years – and the newest present in that style to hit the streaming service is Outer Banks.

Right here’s every part it’s good to find out about the new present…

When is Outer Banks on Netflix?

The 10-episode first season of the teen drama lands on Netflix on Wednesday 15th April.

What is Outer Banks about?

The series centres round a bunch of youngsters dwelling in the Outer Banks space of North Carolina who name themselves “the Pogues”, and their seek for their ringleader’s lacking father.

Throughout their hunt, the Pogues come throughout a legendary treasure that is related to the lacking man – which results in a battle with their rivals and turns their summer season “into one crammed with thriller and journey they’ll always remember.”

Outer Banks solid: Who seems in the Netflix series?

The primary solid is made up of a number of younger stars – a few of whom are relative newcomers to the small display screen, together with Madelyn Cline (enjoying Sarah Cameron), who beforehand appeared in two episodes of the second season of Stranger Issues, Madison Bailey (Kiara), previously recurring on The CW series Black Lightning and Chase Stokes (John B) – who additionally made an look in an episode of Stranger Issues.

Extra seasoned performers in the solid embrace Charles Esten (Ward Cameron), who was a part of the major solid of hit musical drama series Nashville from 2012 to 2018, and Austin North (Topper), who starred in the Disney Channel comedy series I Didn’t Do It from 2014 to 2015.

Outer Banks trailer

You may watch a trailer for the first season of Outer Banks under.

Will there be an Outer Banks season 2?

There’s no information but on whether or not we’re more likely to see a second run, however this shouldn’t be trigger for alarm at this stage – Netflix usually waits for a month or so after a brand new present debuts earlier than making a choice about its future.

Outer Banks is streaming on Netflix – try what else is on with our TV Information