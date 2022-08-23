What is neuroplasticity and why is it so important to acquire new knowledge

Dr Cormillot – Neuroplasticity #Report

I have already introduced brain. That is why today we continue with more information and details about this body that is made up of 100 billion neurons. Yes, you heard (or read) right: 100 billion neurons, which are in contact each of them with many other neurons. Those contacts, which are called synapse, they put together things that one learns.

To explain it with examples, if you know how to brush your teeth, it’s a set of synapses . If you know how to drive, you know how to cook, you know how to read and you know how to write, they are all sets of synapses that you have put together. Y one is learning connections, both positive and negative.

In the event that a person who is with overweightgoes arming synapse and get used to eat more, to move less, to have a more sedentary life, to watch more television. this is called neuroplasticidad.

When you want to disarm habits, you have to act in the same way, very carefully, disarming them little by little.

So what is neuroplasticity? is the ability what has the brain to do synapse until the last moment of his life, to always keep learning and making new connections.

And what is it that fails when one wants to make the change? When one wants to make the change from one day to the next and it is as if, to continue with the examples, someone appears in a movie who wants to disarm a bomb that is about to explode in three minutes . “Tick-tock, tick-tock”, the ticking clock begins to sound. He wants to cut her off and take her apart, but she doesn’t know which wire to cut. So, she calls someone to help her and someone tells her, “it’s the blue one”. “Nerd. It’s not blue, it’s red. Well, one is watching to see what happens with that suspenseful scene.

when one wants break habits has to act the same way, with great caredisarming them little by little. When one gets into a habit that he doesn’t want to have anymore, he tries to change that habit. For later try to change the other. Can they all be changed together, for a week, two weeks? Yes, but then no. Because afterwards it’s something that ends because you can’t sustain it.

Positive neuroplasticity is starting to learn new habits / (Getty Images)

The negative neuroplasticity is learning to live with a disease. While, on the other hand, the positive neuroplasticity is to start learn new habits, such as eating in a different way, moving more, being less sedentary, learning to live with a different purchase of food, with a different taste. And that is positive neuroplasticity.

But then, Do old habits go away? No, they are waiting. If one is not attentive, they appear again.

and how do they go consolidating those new habits which one do you get? This is achieved through repetition. First, it goes wrong and you don’t realize it. Afterwards, she goes wrong and realizes it. Afterwards, it goes well with effort. And then it works out almost automatically, but never quite automatically. When one neglects, old habits return.

I remind you that in life it is not that you lack talent, what is missing is the perseverance to insist on acquiring a new habit.

*Dr. Alberto Cormillot (MN 24,518) is a renowned Argentine doctor specializing in obesity, health educator, writer and lecturer. He founded and directs the Nutrition and Health Clinic that bears his name, Diet Club, the ALCO Foundation (Anonymous Fighters Against Obesity) and the Argentine Institute of Nutrition, from where he advises industries for the development of dietary products. and healthy.

* Realization: Gastón Taylor and Alejandro Beltrame / Edition: Facundo Madero / Production: Dolores Ferrer Novotný

