What is pain in the body for?

The doctor. Daniel López Rosetti explains what pain is for

What is the pain for? It is used for many things. You can tell me: “What do you want doctor, that something hurts?” And, the truth, in this sense, we all have to make friends with pain. Because pain is not just pain. It is a symptom. And a symptom is not just a symptom. It is information.

If any part of your body starts to hurt, I’m talking about incipient pain and not chronic pain, do you know why that is? Because something is wrong. Your body is sending you a report, the body always speaks to us .

He first communicates as a whisper, in a low voice. If we don’t listen to him, he will talk to us in a normal voice. And if we don’t listen to him, he’s going to end up yelling at us. Then, when you hear a whisper of pain, pay attention. Because it is indicating to us, it is giving us information that a joint is beginning to have a problem, that if a stomach ache appears it is for something, and we must find out what it is.

One should not get used to living with pain, even if it is mild. You have to consult the doctor (Getty)

If you detect a little chest pain, we will check it out. The same with a headache, throat or knee pain, it is important information that the body is transmitting to us to pay attention.

You are going to tell me that the pain is normal. That is not correct, the pain must not be habitual. If there is pain it is because something is going wrong, even if it is a little but something is not going well.

Pain is also linked to mood. In periods of euphoria one probably has less pain and in requests of sadness one has more. . So if you are going through a period of a certain degree of melancholy, it is likely that you have a high sensitivity to pain, do not waste it and register that sensation.

In general, the pains appear mild and if we do not pay attention to them, they increase in intensity.

If you have mild pain and you ask me if you can take a pain reliever, obviously I will say yes, you can take an over-the-counter pain reliever.

But you can take the tablets from one box, no more. If you notice that after using up one blister of the medicine the pain did not go away, do not buy a second box. Because in that case you have to make a diagnosis. It is important to understand that over-the-counter medications are not free to consume .

Also, know that If a pain grows over time, it is increasing, it should always be a reason for consultation.

* Dr. Daniel López Rosetti is a physician (MN 62540) from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA). President of the Stress Section of the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH). And he is the author of books such as: “Emotion and feelings” (Ed. Planeta, 2017), “Equilibrio. How we think, how we feel, how we decide. User’s manual.” (Ed. Planeta, 2019), among others.

KEEP READING:

Pain is inevitable, suffering optional

Self-confidence: assertive behaviors generate well-being

Suffering and stress: how to differentiate them to achieve well-being