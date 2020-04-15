What is PDC Home Tour? How to watch live darts for free during lockdown

Live sport is again with the PDC Home Tour aiming to seize the eye of sport-starved followers throughout the UK and the world.

Darts has suffered beneath the pressure of coronavirus cancellations with the PDC Premier League provisionally suspended till the tip of July.

Nonetheless, PDC Home Tour might blossom right into a vastly fashionable sporting repair for many determined for a return to normality.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the main points in regards to the PDC Home Tour and the way to watch it for free.

What is PDC Home Tour?

The PDC will broadcast live matches immediately from the properties of darts stars from world wide.

All gamers with a tour card are eligible to enter, with 32 consecutive nights of darts motion set to be staged.

The Home Tour will see 4 gamers go head-to-head every night in a league format that culminates in knockout rounds on the finish of the event.

When does PDC Home Tour begin?

PDC Home Tour kicks off this Friday 17th April 2020.

How to watch PDC Home Tour

You may tune in to watch the complete PDC Home Tour live out of your front room through PDCTV on paid and free memberships.

The official web site has a number of choices to select from, however free memberships will grant entry to the live nightly broadcasts.

Take a look at your choices right here.

PDC Home Tour gamers

The 16 gamers who will compete throughout the primary 4 nights of motion will probably be introduced on Wednesday 15th April.

PDC Home Tour schedule

TBC