What is Pick TV? How to watch the Premier League free-to-air

Pick TV is unlikely to be a channel you’re conversant in or have even heard of – but it surely’s set to change into a everlasting fixture for the nation this summer time.

As a part of the push to make the Premier League free-to-air, Sky has chosen the little-known Freeview channel to be the fortunate broadcaster of 25 of their Premier League fixtures – and can virtually definitely smash the channel’s viewing information in the course of.

Pick TV is excess of a one-off Premier League platform, and has been round rather a lot longer than you’d assume…

What is Pick TV?

Pick TV could also be extra acquainted to some as Sky Three, the channel’s unique title when it launched as Sky’s first free-to-air channel in 2005. It basically allowed Freeview viewers a taster of Sky’s paid programming, and would air repeats of standard Sky One exhibits corresponding to Futurama, Street Wars, and Brainiac.

Sky Three additionally aired premium US imports corresponding to 24 and Jail Break on Freeview for the first time, till the launch of Sky Atlantic in 2011 which changed Sky Three’s slot. Sky Three was subsequently rebranded as Pick, and moved to its present Sky channel of 159.

These days Pick continues to air older content material from Sky channels, in addition to a couple of exhibits of its personal corresponding to Z Nation – and, in fact, slightly one thing referred to as the 2019/20 Premier League.

How to watch Pick TV

Not like most ordinary Premier League broadcasts, there’s no want to become involved with paid contracts or subscription providers – all you want is entry to Freeview.

After getting Freeview arrange in your set-top field or TV, it’s merely a matter of placing in the right channel quantity and voila, you’ll have entry to over 30 hours of free Premier League fixtures. Pick may be discovered on the following channel numbers:

Freeview: Channel 11

Freesat: Channel 144

Sky: Channel 159

Virgin Media: Channel 165

Sky clients also can watch Pick TV on the Sky Go app.

