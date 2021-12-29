What is played on Nintendo Switch? These are the 30 most downloaded games of 2021 in Japan

Nintendo itself has shared this curious classification, with titles of all kinds as protagonists.

There is no doubt that 2021 has been a big year for nintendo. The Big N can boast of having a whole life insurance on Nintendo Switch, being one of the most successful consoles in its history (and it doesn’t have it). The hybrid is by far the most prominent hardware of 2021 when it comes to video games, and new players do not stop arriving on the occasion of the Christmas holidays.

This sum of players means that, although the physical market in Nintendo is still paramount and priority, the digital downloads get bigger and bigger, giving us a better view of what works best and worst in the Japanese company’s machine. Therefore, it is worth taking a look at the ranking that they themselves have published on their official website, offering us the 30 most downloaded games during 2021 in Japan through the eShop.

This year’s proper names stand out such as Monster Hunter Rise or Pokémon Shining Diamond, but also some surprises that, above all, have to do with the fact that there are no physical versions of certain games, which can only be achieved through a digital download. Full list below.

Most downloaded games on Switch in 2021

* Data obtained from the Japanese eShop

Monster Hunter Rise Among Us Shiny Diamond Pokémon Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Shimmering Pearl Pokémon Human Fall Flat Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 51 Worldwide Games Mario Party Superstars Animal Crossing: New Horizons The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Overcooked! 2 New Pokémon Snap Splatoon 2 Monster Hunter Stories 2 The Battle Cats Fitness Boxing 2 Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Dragon Quest XI S Dragon Quest III Pokémon Sword Video game studio Super Mario Party Metroid Dread Undertale Mythopia

It is a list that does not stop including the classics of the console. A Switch that has recently reviewed its year highlighting its most important releases and some player statistics, making it clear that it still has rope for a while. Of course, do not expect to have facilities if you want to acquire one for yourself in early 2022, since the scarcity of resources is beginning to directly affect Nintendo’s production in the coming months.

