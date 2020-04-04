What Is Quibi? 4 Quick Things To Know About The New Streaming Service

Because of this, in lieu of the normal construction of providers that enable streaming on suitable gadgets made for dwelling viewing, the app and its unique content material will probably be solely be out there to stream out of your cellular system. In actual fact, the app’s programming is particularly designed to adapt to a viewer’s desire of watching from their telephones at both a vertical or horizontal angle. Thus, in case you are on the go and have a while to kill (maybe a “Quibi’s” value), simply pull out your cellphone and luxuriate in a 10-minute chapter of… really, come to consider it, what kind of “fast bites” are Quibi subscribers in for?