What is Quibi and when does it launch in the UK?

It appeared a less complicated time when it was solely Netflix, Amazon Prime and BBC iPlayer on the streaming scene, however now, there are a myriad of them to select from and counting, together with Quibi.

However Quibi isn’t simply one other streaming service crammed with shiny long-form content material, there’s a twist!

Right here is the whole lot you could learn about the service based by producer Jeffery Katzenberg…

What is Quibi? And what does Quibi imply?

Quibi, quick for ‘Fast Bites’ is an upcoming premium streaming service – solely for cell gadgets.

The platform shall be focusing on folks on the go, wherever they might be. As such, all programmes will final between 4 and 10 minutes and will encompass feature-length tales unfold throughout many bite-sized episodes. Nonetheless, it is seeking to stream a extra interactive viewing expertise, akin to when Netflix launched their very own interactive Black Mirror episode, Bandersnatch.

All content material shall be downloadable, so there’s no want for a Wi-Fi connection or information protection to view.

How a lot will Quibi price?

There shall be two pricing tiers for US viewers: $4.99/month (approx. £4/AU$7) with adverts and $7.99/month (£6/AU$12) for an ad-free service.

Official UK costs are TBC for the second.

When will Quibi launch in the UK?

While Quibi is scheduled to launch on April 6, 2020 in the US, a UK and Australia launch date is but to be introduced.

What can I watch on Quibi?

Quibi plans to launch an enormous 175 unique exhibits and 8,500 episodes in the first yr.

From April 6, viewers in the US will be capable of watch originals with family names similar to Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Likelihood the Rapper, Liam Hemsworth, Sophie Turner, Nicole Richie, Reese Witherspoon and extra – in addition to content material created by the likes of Hollywood royalty like Steven Spielberg and main forces in TV manufacturing like BBC Studios, the business arm of the BBC.

BBC Studios has received its first fee for the new short-form digital platform Quibi. The Pure Historical past Unit is producing Fierce Queens (w/t), a blue-chip short-form sequence introducing nature’s phenomenal females https://t.co/H2AaRASCv7 pic.twitter.com/EJyB3ibhft — BBC Studios Press Workplace (@BBCStudiosPress) July 1, 2019

Quibi divides programming into three classes: “Films in Chapters,” – feature-length movies damaged into episodes 7-10 minutes lengthy; unscripted and documentary sequence; and Every day Necessities exhibits, 5-6-minute fast bites of stories, leisure and way of life programming. Though Quibi gives a listing of 51 launch titles, a few of these are information programmes that broadcast varied dayparts (like the 4 from NBC Information).