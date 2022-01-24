What is really played on PC? We explore the activity of Valheim, New World and more protagonists of 2021

Make a reflection exercise, what games do you usually play on PC? Do you follow the fashion of the most important releases or do you anchor yourself in those great games that have marked you? These are not difficult questions to answer, but yes of complicated consensus. Normally we are used to openly saying what we play – even those guilty pleasures that would make us blush – but the mass of gamers far from homogeneous.

Many video games are so established that it is difficult to move them from their place despite having competed with new and free proposals. However, others have been displaced by those newbies who come to this entertainment medium with enthusiasm. How are those games nowadays? Are they the same as years ago or is there a reason for their rise and fall? It’s hard to answer all that, but let’s talk about the current panorama of those most enjoyed games.

most viewed games twitch – JANUARY 2022 steam most played – January 2022 most played in the world in 2021 – Consoles + PC GTA V Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Fortnite Valuing Dota 2 League of Legends League of Legends PUBG: Battlegrounds Crossfire Escape From Tarkov Rust Roblox Fortnite Apex Legends Minecraft Warzone GTA V Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Minecraft Monster Hunter Rise New World Apex Legends New World Dota 2 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Team Fortress 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds Dota 2 Football Manager 2022 Apex Legends

Fashions and waves of players



Imagen: Respawn Entertainment

for very outsider that one can consider we all follow trends. It is undeniable, a new video game comes out that catches our attention —especially those free and multiplayer proposals— and we jump into it head-on. It is something inherent in the player. I like strategy and despite the hundreds of hours I’ve spent on games like Medieval 2 Total War – one of my favorite games – when Apex Legends came out in 2020 I didn’t hesitate for a second to play it.

We no longer talk about new genres, because Apex Legends continues, again, the fashion of the battle royale that started games like Minecraft or ArmA 2 —undeniably based on the novel by the Japanese author Koushun Takami—, but of proposals that move exceptionally well on social networks and whose marketing campaign is much more subtle, with an interesting amount of news from the to echo us

New World or Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout are two titles that have benefited from being the gossip of the players to ensure a place in the lists, despite the fact that a large part of the players leave the game later. We are talking about two tremendously different games, but with something in common: their player base is very particular.

Both started in the market with a huge number of users: more than half a million for the amazon bet rpg and nearly 150,000 players for the tribute title to El Castillo de Takeshi. They both rose as two very interesting proposals for the player, regardless of being attracted to the genre or not, but they have lost users by the handful. New World, for example, was the 10th highest-grossing game in 2021 and has lost more than 70% of the players in just three months, but remains immovable in the hit lists as one of the ten most played week after week with more than 80,000 players.

Is it logical to say, therefore, that they are failures? Nothing is further from reality. MMOs suffer from the same problem with every new content or every title that is released on the market. They suffer a tremendous boom of players and only those closest to the genus remain or that tiny minority that has discovered their new guilty pleasure.

On the other hand, if we look at the statistics of two games such as Valheim or Rust, we will see the wave phenomenon much clearer. I know we compare two games with a tremendous difference in lifetime, but Valheim is considered one of the games most important and most played on PC last year, and except for the progressive drop in players after a few weeks, it has been losing and gaining around 5,000 players every two months.



Image: SteamCharts

What is this about? To updates. In addition, the september peak rally, after a gradual drop in players has a culprit: Hearth and Home. In the case of Rust, the waves are even more noticeable and highly dependent on the amount of streamers on Twitch. In fact, achieving fifth place in the most played currently is due, to a greater extent, to the event Egoland 2.

settled games



Image: Blizzard

To think of the PC and the enormous magnitude of online games was to immediately think of World of Warcraft. The main problem that Blizard’s MMO has faced is that new bets have emerged that have eaten part of the ground to those already established. However, the reality is somewhat different. If we look at Statista, even though it cannot give us 100% reliable data, we can see that the WOW player count it was 5.6 million in 2015. Since then, the game has lost close to a million in five years. Even with that downward trend, 4.74 million players is still very good for an MMO that was released 16 years ago.

We are talking about established games among the gaming community. Upstarts like Square Enix’s MMO Final Fantasy XIV has been a tough contender for Blizzard in recent years with a peak of 95,102 concurrent players on Steam, but at first it was but a speck on the screen. The Japanese bet did not begin to take off until well into 2019 with the expansion Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, considered by many to be the best update of the game to date, and now it enjoys a full life.



Image: Statista

Another established title is Minecraft. At the time of writing these lines, the Mojang game — now Xbox Game Studios — has no less than 3,010,872 players. Why? Well, there is no clear answer, it is simply a game that it is in the core of the PC and has been greatly benefited from its expansion to consoles. We are talking about an experience that was around 74 million players in 2017, according to data collected by Eurogamer, and only three years later it reached 131 million players, based on data from PCMag.

On the other hand, Riot Games has dispensed with Steam for comercializar League of Legends, but we cannot deny that its MOBA proposal is as immovable on PC as the oldest ones. We are talking about an IP that despite having seen its recently expanded time -with two new titles, Arcane triumphing on Netflix and an expanded universe-, none of this has been necessary to crown LoL as the second most enjoyed game of last year.

We talk about nothing less than 11,255,983 active players in the last 30 days, as we can see in ActivePlayer. And, most importantly, do you have a good life? Undoubtedly. League of Legends will not leave the throne, despite sharing it with Fortnite, and the premiere of its 2022 season proves it. Riot Games has started the year with the premiere of a new champion and we even have an update schedule for the entire year.

The hegemony shooter



Imagen: Valve

The shooter usually stay away from the trend of “waves of players” In most cases. The shooter hegemonic on Steam are the usual: Counter-Strike Global Offensive or PUBG: Battlegrounds. We are talking about two titles with years behind -Valve’s title celebrates its decade of life this year-, but they have a community of players much more established than any other title.

We talk about shooters accessible and that, for the player who wants a much more competitive and tough experience, he will have it. Global Offensive, for example, benefits from one of the systems simplest of the genre: Two bombs and two teams, no skills, specialists or huge imbalances. In fact, its importance is such in the PC world that despite having adopted a free format in 2018, the game did not experience a significant rise. It continues to have a player base of over 800,000 week to week.

However, the hegemony shooter —as I like to call her— has been altered by the new bets, a kind of trend that lies in the importance of fashion in the video game, but that has completely changed the paradigm. We are talking about free titles, where the genre battle royale Has been imposed. Apex Legends is currently the fourth most played game on Steam —far below PUBG, but with close to 300,000 daily players—although its importance is not only seen on the Valve platform.

Apex Legends, Fortnite, Valorant or Warzone are the most played multiplayer on PC and have introduced a new variant: download clients that are reduced only to these games. Origin, Epic Games Store, or Battle.net are no longer the digital stores for Battlefield or Overwatch. Its success on PC is such that download traffic is unique for these games.

Fortnite is currently best and biggest bet gaming online, and I don’t say it, the figures say it. Although we cannot have a graph of players since we are not on Steam and Epic Games is usually pretty cautious with this data, good are the studies of third-party companies. According to Superdry, Fortnite was the most played game in the world in 2021 dominating in 109 countries of the 169 analyzed. A success that we cannot compare

The key is fast and free consumption



Imagen: Riot Games

To conclude and give a little reason for this madness of mine to review each game and how it survives today, we talk about free. A curious term that has embraced the world of video games inexorably. If we look at the picture that crowns these lines, six of the 10 most played games of the past year are free, and half of those who have been on Steam in January also bet on this format.

It is something that also moves to Twitch views with seven of the 10 games present there. The most logical explanation could be that the more accessibility, the greater the number of interested players. And it is the most logical, but what if we go further? Let’s think that all these games have superseded most video games for a simple reason, accessibility.



Image: Statista

There is something that happens nowadays with videogames and that is that there is a lot of offer and a highly diversified demand. That is to say, there are millions of players waiting to play, but the number of games that come out and the price of them is such that, sometimes, we prefer to stay with those that give us content without having to invest a euro, fast consuming games.

Dota 2 or League of Legends are titles that keep us hooked so simple of your proposal. You don’t have to know a story, and once you know the controls in the first games, it’s time to hone our skills. There are no big changes, they are static games that are receiving content but whose base remain impassive. Playing League of Legends today is like playing it in 2009—with less content and characters—but it maintains a peak of over 11 million players.