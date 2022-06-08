What is RPG Maker? Don’t get carried away by the graphics and discover these 5 great stories

Do you know the games? RPG Maker? What are they exactly? In the following guide I tell you all the details and I leave you some of my favorite games, since this slope of titles hides some gems that are worth exploring. Do not miss it!

What is RPG Maker?

RPG Maker constitutes a series of programs originating in Japan designed to create role-playing video games relatively easily. It has a map, events and database editor that, without knowing programming, allows us to create our own games in a comfortable way. Over the years, we have found different versions, the most recent being RPG Maker MV for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

On the other hand, you can access online communities who are dedicated to sharing their creations and elements that we can use for our games. Most titles can be enjoyed free form or at a very low cost from the program itself or from specific web pages.

Despite being games with modest resources, they usually hide great stories behind them, finding highly recommended hidden gems. Due to technical limitations, they make use of the pixel art emulating classic and recognizable titles of the RPG genre.





5 RPG Maker games worth checking out

1.Ib

In Ib We will learn the story of a girl who visits a museum that ends up taking on a life of her own, transferring the young woman to a parallel reality full of dangers. A humble game in terms of resources, but with some very interesting scenarios, as well as some characters with whom it is easy to empathize. It has touches of terror, although it is suitable for all audiences. With different endings, our decisions can change the development of events.





2.The Witch’s House

A changing mansion, traps everywhere and a mystery that must be solved. in the skin of Viola we will have to solve multiple puzzles while we embark on a story with touches of terror.





3.To the Moon

It is not in vain one of the best known titles of this platform. To the Moon tells a very emotional story. It is a journey through the past and through the memories that will get you excited, while we travel through dreamlike environments.

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices.





4.The Crooked Man

A title that touches on difficult emotional issues. David has just moved into a new apartment. He is not having the best time of his and begins to investigate the history of the previous tenant. Suddenly he meets The Crooked Man.





5.Corpse Party

The ultimate brutality is Corpse Party. What happens when the students of a high school class are transferred to a nightmarish place? This is what we will discover in this title that has come to have its own anime.