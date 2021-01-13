What is Signal and what are the advantages it offers compared to WhatsApp and Telegram

Signal has positioned itself as an alternative for users who want to abandon WhatsApp (Photo: Lam Yik / Bloomberg)

After WhatsApp announce changes in their terms and Conditions, thousands of users have decided to migrate to other instant messaging platforms over the internet.

Among all the available options, it has been climbing places Signal , an American application recently promoted by businessman Elon Musk.

It was born in 2013, when a group of activists decided to confront corporations that do not respect computer security and privacy.

One of the main aspects that make this platform strong is that It is not for profitThey do not charge for the use of the application and do not sell the information to third parties.

Also, another advantage is that messages are end-to-end encrypted, which means that they are “armored” as they navigate the web until they reach the recipient.

Signal is a non-profit application, so it does not sell or share user information (Photo: Christin Klose / dpa)

Other personalities like Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter, and computer security experts like Edward Snowden and Bruce Schneier They also recommended this application, exposing its main advantages on social networks.

In order to access the service, the user will be asked to enter their phone number; however, its functions They allow you to identify the sending and receiving of messages from unknown contacts.

In addition to this, Signal has an open source system, which allows anyone can access the application code. This aspect guarantees that it is a secure platform, since experts will be able to verify that there are no functions that steal data or information.

After WhatsApp announced its new privacy policy, Internet users decided to explore new options (Photo: Reuters / Dado Ruvic)

And it is that from February 8, WhatsApp will ask its users to accept the new privacy policy to continue using the service.

This update means that the application will be able to share customer’s personal information with Facebook and other Mark Zuckerberg group platforms.

In fact, the changes coincide with the new labels that the App Store has placed on the WhatsApp application, which warn that the service collects contacts, commercial data when using Facebook and even the IP or geographic address of the user.

In addition, it is specified that not only information will be collected from the main user, but also from their contacts or third parties.

Amid this controversy, netizens’ preferences have been divided. While some decided to ignore the new WhatsApp conditions, others chose to look for alternatives in the market.

Although its popularity has been increasing, Telegram is not the most widely used instant messaging application over the internet (Photo: Archive)

Another platform that has accumulated a large number of downloads in the app stores is Telegram, developed in 2013 by the brothers Nikolái and Pável Duróv.

It has “channels”, with which you can spread messages to an unlimited number of people. They are similar to groups, with the difference that only the administrator can write in the chat.

Also, one of its benefits is that can be opened simultaneously on different devices, unlike WhatsApp, in which it can only be seen in one at a time.

Although it is a fact that more and more people are considering moving companies, WhatsApp continues to be more popular, which can represent a difficulty when communicating with friends, family or work colleagues.

Another disadvantage is that Telegram does not allow its users to hold group video conferences despite having the option of video calls.

In addition, if you have previously used WhatsApp, you will run into the complication of move the data from the US application to the new platform.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

“Use Signal”: the recommendation of Elon Musk, the new richest man in the world, as an alternative to WhatsApp

Telegram and WhatsApp: what are the differences, virtues and faults of each application

What are and how will the new WhatsApp terms and conditions affect?

WhatsApp and Telegram: this is the main disadvantage of each service