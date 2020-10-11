What is Svamitva Scheme: What is ‘Ownership’ scheme, how will you get benefit from Property Card- know everything

What Is Svamitva Scheme: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) on Sunday launched the ‘Svamitva Scheme’. Inaugurating the ‘Svamitva Scheme’, Prime Minister Modi said that today the country has taken another big step in the direction of ‘Self-reliant India campaign’. He said that the ownership plan is going to help a lot in making our brothers and sisters living in the village self-reliant. Prime Minister Modi said, there are so many youth of the village who want to do something on their own. But despite being home, he had problems in getting loan from the bank in the name of his house. By showing the property card made under this scheme, it was very easy to get loans from banks. Also Read – PM Modi launched ‘AADHAR like’ property card, said- a big step towards ‘Self-reliant India campaign’

He said that the ownership plan will make management of our gram panchayats in a systematic way like municipalities and municipal corporations. PM Modi said that the people who remained in power for years, made things very big, but they left the village and the villagers in similar troubles. I cannot do this, as much as you can with your blessings, you have to do for the village, the poor, the downtrodden, the oppressed, the exploited, the deprived. Also Read – Payal Ghosh sent voice to PM Modi again, tweeting- ‘This mafia gang will kill me’

What is the ownership plan? : What Is Svamitva Yojana?

The ownership plan was launched on National Panchayati Day (24 April), 2020. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj is the nodal ministry to implement this scheme. The Survey of India is the nodal agency for survey of properties through drones. The objective of the scheme is to demarcate the land in rural areas through drone survey technology. This will create a record of ownership of the owners of houses in rural areas. He can use it in other works besides taking loans from banks. Also Read – PM Modi will launch ‘AADHAR-like’ property card under the ownership plan, millions of villagers will benefit

A landmark day for rural development! Do join the program at 11 AM. #SampatiSeSampanta pic.twitter.com/uM15HqLMD3 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2020

The PMO said that from the beginning of the scheme, about one lakh property owners will be able to download the card related to their property through SMS link on their mobile phones. After this, the physical distribution of the property card will be done by the respective state governments. These beneficiaries are from 763 villages in six states. These include 346 in Uttar Pradesh, 221 in Haryana, 100 in Maharashtra, 44 in Madhya Pradesh, 50 in Uttarakhand and two villages in Karnataka. The beneficiaries of all these states except Maharashtra will get physical copies of their property card within a day. There is a provision to collect some amount for property cards in Maharashtra, so it will take a month.

What is the purpose of this scheme

The purpose of the Svamitva Yojana is to provide property cards with record related rights to the owners of homes in rural areas. This scheme is to be implemented in four years (2020-24) across the country in a phased manner. About 6.62 lakh villages will come under its purview.