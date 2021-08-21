What is the anti-doping test in the MX Women’s League?

Tigres is the current tournament champion (Photo: Twitter / @ TigresFemenil)

Since the creation of the MX Women’s League First Division in 2016, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) has been in charge of supporting the growth of the championship so that the clubs have a favorable development and the players receive the support of the fans.

The MX Women’s League It was founded 5 years ago, since then it has sought to promote club matches so that more public comes to the games and a larger audience is registered. Last April, the BBVA MX Femenil League reported that it registered a Increase in audience during the last Guardians 2021 tournament.

Despite the fact that women’s matches are not broadcast by all open television channels, the League authorities shared that for the matchday 14 of the current Tournament more than 3.6 people played a competition game, according to the Nielsen IBOPE agency.

In 2019, the league implemented the anti-doping detection protocol

The directors of the Liga BBVA have not only focused on promoting the league, but also included part of the protocols used in the men’s league, one of which is the detection of positive doping cases.

In the year 2019 the league implemented the anti-doping detection protocol in the players who participate in the tournament, since then to date the diet and nutrition of the players has been monitored.

Under the same standards of the men’s tournament, the system was emulated so that professional soccer players adapt to the exams. Mariana Gutiérrez, general director of Liga MX Femenil, assured that the anti-doping culture It is elementary for the league, since several of the players migrated from the amateur category to the professional in a resounding way, so many details of professional football are unknown, so he explained it to mediotiempo.

Under the same standards of the men's tournament, the system was emulated so that professional soccer players adapt to the exams

“For some time now, doping tests are applied as established by Conade, sports and sports justice. There has been great support, not only from the clubs, but also from the League with constant talks with the clubs and players so that they understand and know which substances are allowed “

How are the tests done?

An indisputable element of the evidence is that the players are chosen at random, in order to have veracity and transparency in the process. With each day only two matches are chosen, of which two footballers from each club are chosen to present their tests with the corresponding doctors.

That is to say that per day they are carried out 8 different tests for the players selected randomly. And throughout the tournament, for the 17 days a total of 136 anti-doping tests are carried out, a figure that does not consider the exams that are carried out during the league period that ranges from the quarterfinals to the final of the competition.

So far the MX Women's League has not released any positive case of any member of the clubs that compete in the tournament

After a while the details of the results are released where the doctors of each club are in charge of notifying the selected ones who presented tests. So far the MX Women’s League has not released any positive case of any member of the clubs that compete in the tournament.

Currently lthe Women’s League marches on the sixth day, where UANL Tigers (Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León) is in first place in the general table with 15 points. A figure that has kept her undefeated since the Grita México A2021 tournament began.

